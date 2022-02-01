LifeCare Properties and ERG Enterprises Announce 4th Texas Senior Living Community

BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeCare Properties and New Orleans-based investment group ERG Enterprises, have joined forces again to introduce The Blake at Lubbock, a resort-style senior living community in Northwest Texas. The Blake at Lubbock, opening in 2023, will be the fourth Blake community to come to Texas and will be managed by Blake Management Group.

LifeCare Properties (LCP) is the developer of this 100,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community. Known as "Hub City", the city of Lubbock is recognized as being the economic, educational and health-care hub of a multicounty region. As home to the region's largest health system, Covenant Health, Lubbock serves over 12 million residents. Including Grace Clinic, Texas Tech's own University Medical Center and Lubbock Heart and Surgical Hospital, Lubbock offers the widest range of healthcare services available between Dallas and Phoenix. The resort-style suites of The Blake will be designed for resident comfort, safety and enjoyable living that complements the culture of Lubbock.

"We could not be more excited to continue our successful expansion of The Blake's resort-style design and resident-centric senior living communities." said Brooks Holstein, Founder and Managing Partner of LifeCare Properties.

Brooks added, "Lubbock is unquestionably the dominant health care center for West Texas and its most dynamic city. We've tasked our architects and interior designers with adapting and incorporating plenty of Lubbock flair into our community's design. We are confident Lubbock's seniors and their families will be very impressed when they see what The Blake at Lubbock will offer."

The assisted living options include two-bedroom suites, one-bedroom suites and studios. The memory-support area of the community, focused on Alzheimer's and dementia care, will feature both studio and one-bedroom suites specifically designed to provide a safe environment where resident's socialization and specialized cognitive therapy plans are paramount. Walk with Me, Blake's one-of-a-kind dementia care program, will also be available at The Blake at Lubbock.

The Blake at Lubbock will be located within Graco Development's Commons South, a 29-acre development located at the corner of 122nd Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock's newest southern growth corridor. The community has been carefully designed to provide natural surroundings, safety and diversity.

"We are thrilled to join LCP and BMG in offering seniors a vibrant community that optimizes their quality of life. There is an incredible need for senior living communities like The Blake at Lubbock, a reason we value the partnership and work to ensure older Americans gain access to the accommodations they deserve," said Eric George, M.D., Founder and CEO of ERG Enterprises.

Dr. George, a full-time practicing hand surgeon and renowned entrepreneur, founded ERG Enterprises in 2006. While maintaining a fully diversified portfolio, the company specializes in hospitality and healthcare, owning and operating entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, healthcare clinics and more.

Deeply rooted in hospitality, The Blake strives to provide the best care and quality of life. Communities are staffed by registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Blake also takes pride in delivering an exceptional dining experience with highly trained chefs and food prepared purposefully for seniors. The Blake at Lubbock joins the Blake at Tyler, The Blake at Waco and The Blake at New Braunfels in LCP's senior living development portfolio.

More About LifeCare Properties

LifeCare Properties, LLC, was founded on the core values of integrity, knowledge, accountability and results. Its goal is to design, build, and lease up unparalleled quality resort style senior living communities throughout the United States. Its parent company, COMVEST Properties, LLC, is a family-owned multi-generational development and investment company where these values have enabled growth across several real estate categories from hotels, to restaurants, to retail, and now senior living.

More About ERG

ERG Enterprises is a leading investment company committed to improving the human condition on a global scale. Since its founding in 2006 by Dr. Eric George, the company has grown the value of its portfolio to more than $1 billion in assets through intelligent investments and a partnership-first approach. ERG's fully-diversified approach includes investments in more than 15 different industries and assets under full control and ownership in more than five. The company's broad vision is complemented by an unparalleled depth of expertise and talent.

More About Blake Management Group

Defining senior living excellence, Blake Management Group is a privately held senior living operator formed in 2007 with the goal of providing outstanding senior living services that are meaningful, compassionate and innovative. Based in Jackson, MS, Blake Management Group is responsible for the operation of communities throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

