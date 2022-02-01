DCD launches a Decentralized Solution for GameFi developers

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The variety of issues plaguing the modern gaming environment has led the DCD team to develop the architecture of the protocol in a way that would foster a proactive and favorable environment. The DCD (Decentralized Card Deck) Ecosystem is a unified protocol for all GameFi participants, including developers, game operators, affiliates and players.
The core characteristics of the DCD Protocol are ease of use, high transaction processing speeds, and the use of programming languages that are popular in game development, such as C#, C++ and others. An experienced team of developers and partners is engaged in creating the DCD protocol that can suit all participants of the market.
Transactions with simple staking, and the ability to provide staking to smart contracts in exchange for rewards and other benefits are embedded in the DCD Ecosystem. Reliance on the internal DCD token lies at the heart of the protocol, ensuring low commissions and tethering to fiat, which guarantee that increases in the value of the token will not affect commissions.
The development of the protocol, its integration and provision of various solutions for game projects, as well as the deployment of the SDK, and the preparation of technical documentation are our key priorities. Among other goals are partnerships with projects willing to place their products on the DCD Ecosystem, and with participants ready to partake in development and extensive testing.
The DCD Ecosystem will include a number of core products, including a Launchpad for IGOs, a staking system, an internal DEX for tokens and in-game items, and a voting system for the DAE. The unique modules will allow the creation of honest, decentralized games, while use of NFTs will increase profitability and bootstrap user engagement. An affiliate program will allow users to invite players and earn rewards in-game, while the overall ease of use and versatility of the system will fast-track game development and facilitate integrations into the DCD Ecosystem.
Website DCD https://dcdp.io/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DCDecosystem/
Medium https://medium.com/@graphenelab
Github https://github.com/graphenelab
Website Graphene Lab https://www.graphenelab.io/
Twitter https://twitter.com/Dcd_ecosystem
Telegram official community chat https://t.me/DCDecosystem
SOURCE DCD
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.