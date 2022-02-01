PetMeds® To Keep Pets Smiling With Dental Health Month Giveaway

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- February marks Pet Dental Health Month, sponsored by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA.) In recognition of the month-long event, PetMeds® is helping to raise awareness of dental disease in dogs and cats by giving away dental care packages.

According to the AVMA, around 70-80 percent of cats and dogs have some form of periodontal disease by their third birthday. While some pets have visible discoloration and tartar, most dental disease occurs below the gumline, so it's not always obvious to pet parents when their cat or dog is not getting enough dental care.

Tartar formed along and below the gumline must be removed by a veterinarian during an in-office cleaning. Daily at-home maintenance can keep tartar from coming back. Pet parents should look to daily brushing as their first line of defense against dental disease. Water additives, tooth wipes, gels, and dental treats can supplement regular brushing.

"It's not enough to focus on fresher breath," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®, "Bacteria and inflammation due to dental disease can affect your pet's overall wellness, and even impact their heart, kidneys, and digestive health."

All cat and dog parents are invited to enter the Keep Pets Smiling Giveaway for a chance to win a dental care package that will include Be Fresh Dental Care Solution, Vetradent Dental Wipes, a C.E.T. Fingerbrush, plus C.E.T. IntelliDent Cat Bites or C.E.T. Enzymatic Oral Chews for dogs.

The giveaway runs from Tuesday February 1st, 2022, through Monday, February 28th, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") February 1st, 2022 to February 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. There will be a total of 8 winners. Two winners will be notified each Friday in February – 2/4, 2/11, 2/18, and 2/25.

Through the month of February, pet parents can also save 25% on treats, toys, beds, and more on PetMeds.com with coupon code SMILE25. Petmeds® makes it easy to step up your pet's dental routine - with a wide selection of plaque-busting dental chews and treats, pet toothpaste, tooth wipes, water additives, and more. petmeds.com. Start shopping now! Limited time only. Cannot combine offers.

