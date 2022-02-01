Insights on the Rehabilitation Robots Global Market to 2028 - Advancement in Robotic Rehabilitation Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rehabilitation Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Therapeutic Robots, Prosthetic Robots, Assistive Robots, Exoskeleton Robots); End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a this report the global rehabilitation robots market is expected to reach US$ 3,178.77 million by 2028 from US$ 798.92 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving market growth along with those restraining its growth.

Continuous ongoing research in rehabilitation robotics as well as the production and implementation of therapeutic rehabilitation robots are rising across the world. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, ~35.2 million people in Japan were with age 65 or above in 2017. This figure is predicted to jump to 36.2 million by 2020. Therefore, increasing elderly population and the growing prevalence of stroke, rendering people immobile, are among the significant factors driving the demand for rehabilitation robots.

Fatigue, hemiparesis, and walking difficulty are a few of the effects of stroke. rehabilitation robots are deployed to provide customized, task-oriented, prolonged, intensive, standardized, and repeatable training to patients affected by stroke or other non progressive brain lesions. Robot rehabilitation therapy is used to conduct high-intensity training of patients suffering from motor disorders caused by spinal cord disease or stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke is a leading cause of severe long-term disabilities in the US. Thus, escalating demand for better and quicker healthcare services drive the growth of the overall rehabilitation robots market.

