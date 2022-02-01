City Wide Facility Solutions Opens New Location in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its second location in the Bay Area. The new office, located in Santa Clara, serves several cities in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz County as well as the South Bay Area.
Local building owners and property management companies throughout San Jose and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Former real estate industry veteran, Curtis Jessen, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 1885 De La Cruz Blvd. Suite 204 in Santa Clara. More commercial properties will soon gain access to these facility services, as two additional California locations are scheduled to open in Q1 2022.
"From early on in my life, I've always known that I have a heart for entrepreneurship," said Jessen. "It's a personal philosophy of mine to strive be a productive member of the community in everything that I do. City Wide will help me do just that by allowing me to provide job opportunities and offer a trusted service to clients."
Jessen spent several years in the mortgage and investment banking world prior to beginning the journey in business ownership. His dedication to making a difference in individuals lives aligns well with the overall mission of the company — to positively impact all those that City Wide serves so the ripple effect spreads far and wide. This alignment with the culture of the brand will allow Jessen to create relationships and provide valuable client services to businesses in the area.
"I'm looking forward to the chance I now have to further engrain myself in my local community by not only building connections with clients, but with the talented independent contractors in the Bay Area as well," added Jessen.
Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.
For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in San Jose and the services it offers, please visit sanjose.gocitywide.com/ or call (408) 222-2621.
SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.