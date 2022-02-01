Near Partners with Snowflake to Expand Access to Its Leading Consumer Behavior Intelligence

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Near, the world's largest source of privacy-led intelligence on people, places and products, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Additionally, Near's unique market intelligence data will be available on Snowflake Data Marketplace, giving brands that use Snowflake immediate access to near real-time insights across retail, groceries, real Estate, restaurants (QSR) and tourism Industries.
The Near datasets on the Snowflake Partner Network include:
- Purchase Intent Insights: Gauge purchase intent based on both online and offline signals for any given brand in the grocery, quick service restaurant (QSR), and retail categories.
- Pulse Daypart: Understand the relative change in human movement activities in space and across time. Gain a micro understanding of hour-of-day, day-of-week, weekend/weekday changes in target geographies broken down by Census Block Groups (US) or geohash (International).
- USA Store Visitations: Use human movement data connectivity with other census block group-based segments to identify your core customers. This dataset is available across multiple industries such as retail, QSR, and grocery chains.
"Creating effective personalized experiences that meet the demands of today's modern consumer requires rich insights from both offline and online worlds," said Michelle Zhou, Chief Business Development Officer at Near. "By partnering with Snowflake, we're now able to put the power of our world-class data intelligence in the hands of every brand and business, regardless of size—so they can drive better business outcomes for their customers."
"Near and Snowflake share a common mission: to empower businesses to make smarter decisions using data," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Data Marketplace, Snowflake. "Our Snowflake Data Marketplace is designed to deliver data at scale in the Data Cloud without compromising data privacy and security. Making Near's consumer online and offline behavior insights available to customers on our marketplace can help drive decision intelligence across their respective industries."
To access Near datasets please visit Snowflake Data Marketplace.
ABOUT NEAR
Near, a global leader in privacy led data intelligence, curates the world's largest source of intelligence on people, places, and products. Near processes data from over 1.6 billion monthly users in 44 countries to empower marketing and operational data leaders to confidently reach, understand, and market to highly targeted audiences and optimize their business results. With offices in Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Bangalore, Tokyo, and Sydney, Near serves major brands in retail, CPG, real estate, restaurants, tourism, technology, marketing, and other industries. For more information, please visit https://near.com
