Mantra Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantra Health , the preeminent digital mental health clinic focused on young adults, today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

Mantra Health supports colleges and universities that are trying to meet the increased student demand for mental health services. Mantra partners with on-campus counselors who are able to make referrals to board-certified psychiatric specialists affiliated with Mantra, as well as to collaborate on evidence-based treatment plans, coordinate the administration of care and track patient progress over time. Mantra Health's closed-loop digital care program blends telehealth technology with patient support services, ensuring that referred students have access to a network of culturally competent providers and convenient appointment times at night and on weekends. Mantra currently reaches over 60,000 students at 6 campuses across New York State, including Hamilton College, Colgate University and Alfred State College and 500,000 students at 52 campuses across the country.

"It's an honor to be included on the NYC Digital Health 100. In 2021 alone, being based in New York City has helped us hire incredible talent, expand our partnerships in the state, close a $22M Series A and now we're on track to quadruple our incredibly talented team by the end of this year," said Ed Gaussen, co-founder and CEO of Mantra Health. "We're grateful for the support the NYC community has given us. Behavioral health is going through its biggest shift yet and we'll continue marching towards our mission to create a mental health pathway for students from the day they walk on campus to well after graduation."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr .

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Mantra Health

Mantra Health is a digital mental health clinic on a mission to improve access to evidence-based mental healthcare for young adults. Through augmenting high-quality clinical services with software and design, we're on a mission to improve the mental health of over 20 million university and college students through partnerships with higher education institutions and health insurance plans. Learn more about Mantra Health at MantraHealth.com .

Media Contact:

Laurel Getz

203-767-5963

mantrahealth@hermesprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantra-health-named-to-nyc-digital-health-100-by-nychbl-301472889.html

SOURCE Mantra Health