Alicia Yancey joins Exigent's Growing Medical Legal Solutions business

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exigent is delighted to announce the appointment of Alicia Yancey as Sales Director, Medical Legal Services.
This addition to Exigent's sales team is part of our ongoing strategy to drive continued growth in our medical legal services business. Alicia will focus on the needs of plaintiff and defense firms across the U.S. that will benefit from modern medical litigation support.
Amy Dennerlein RN, BSN, Director of Exigent's Medical Legal Solutions business, stated, "We see huge opportunity for Exigent to support personal injury, medical malpractice and mass tort litigation. We lead the market in tech-enabled merit and case reviews, damage assessments, and mass tort analytics. I am thrilled for Alicia to join my team in helping provide attorneys a "one-stop, shop" and grow our business in the U.S., Canada and UK.
Prior to joining Exigent, Alicia served as Senior Sales Director, Oasis Financial. She has extensive experience driving sales growth and expanding client relationships. A native-Texan, Alicia is based in Chicago.
On why she joined Exigent, Alicia said, "Exigent's vision for reimaging the medical legal services space and success in applying analytics to improve legal outcomes is why I'm here. I'm excited to bring my business development skills and relationships to help drive Exigent's continued expansion in this rapidly evolving sector."
About Exigent Exigent is a legal technology services company helping law firms and corporate legal departments improve business and legal outcomes. With a powerful combination of technology, business acumen and legal expertise, we leverage data to surface insights that improve decision making. From contract lifecycle management to outsourcing to litigation support to medical legal solutions to expert witnesses, organizations turn to us for solutions that drive better outcomes.
