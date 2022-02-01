Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wi-fi hotspot market reached a value of US$3.98 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$11.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Wi-Fi hotspots are internet access points that enable users to connect their mobile devices, such as smartphones or laptops, to a Wi-Fi network. They are highly convenient and allow users to get strong internet connections away from the office or home. They assist service providers or operators in increasing customer retention, building brand awareness, making pay-as-you-go transactions, and creating partnerships with mobile operators for offload. At present, they are available in public places, such as coffee shops, libraries, retail stores, hotels, and airports, across the globe



Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Trends:

Increasing digitization, along with the deployment of smart infrastructure systems around the world, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Wi-fi hotspots help small, large, and medium enterprises manage their networks at a relatively lower cost. They also enhance data transmission, provide access to various applications, and offer seamless results. Apart from this, enterprises worldwide are implementing the trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) that allows employees to work using their personal devices and accessing corporate network data and resources like email and applications.

This can also be attributed to a considerable rise in the need for offering flexibility to employees on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, which is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, due to the boosting sales of smartphones, the growing presence of high-end network infrastructure and the rising deployment of 5G networks, there is a significant reliance on Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces. In addition, leading market players are focusing on increasing speeds, quality of services, mobility, capacities and reducing latencies, which is anticipated to create a favorable market outlook

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aptilo Networks (Enea AB), AT&T Inc., Boingo Wireless Inc., CASA Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud4Wi Inc., D-Link Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd., iPass Inc. (Pareteum Corporation), Netgear Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc, Superloop Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Telstra Corporation Limited



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wi-fi hotspot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wi-fi hotspot market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the software?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wi-fi hotspot market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Software

8 Market Breakup by Services

9 Market Breakup by End User

10 Market Breakup by Vertical

11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

