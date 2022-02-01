Fat Rich Dairy Products Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Butter Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from APAC for the fat-rich dairy products market. India and China are the key markets for the fat-rich dairy products market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing awareness of incidences of bone diseases will facilitate the fat-rich dairy products market growth in APAC over the forecast period. According to Technavio, the fat-rich dairy products market estimates a market value of USD 20.88 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.52%.

Fat Rich Dairy Products Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

The market research report segments the fat-rich dairy products market by Type (Butter, Ghee, and Cream) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The fat-rich dairy products market share growth by the butter segment will be significant for revenue generation. Butter is made from fats and protein components of milk of various cattle and it possesses antioxidants to help protect against free radicals. Moreover, the butter contains unsaturated fat that has anti-cancer properties, and also it is recommended for people following a particular diet to reduce obesity. Hence, the number of health benefits of butter is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment in the global fat-rich dairy products market during the forecast period.

Fat Rich Dairy Products Market: Rising adoption of healthy food habits to drive growth



The rise in the adoption of healthy food habits is one of the key driving factors for the fat-rich dairy products market growth. There has been a significant increase in bone diseases due to low or sufficient calcium intake. Bone diseases such as osteoporosis, hypocalcemia, arthritis have been resulting in weak and brittle bones leading to fractures most commonly in women. As per the records from the World Bank Group, the global female population accounted for 49.6%. Therefore, the high percentage of the female population and the people adopting healthy food habits for increasing immunity and reducing chances of diseases infection is expected to drive the global fat-rich dairy products market during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Fat Rich Dairy Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.84 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Groupe Lactalis, Land O Lakes Inc., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

