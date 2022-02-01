Fat Rich Dairy Products Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Butter Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from APAC for the fat-rich dairy products market. India and China are the key markets for the fat-rich dairy products market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing awareness of incidences of bone diseases will facilitate the fat-rich dairy products market growth in APAC over the forecast period. According to Technavio, the fat-rich dairy products market estimates a market value of USD 20.88 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.52%.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report
Fat Rich Dairy Products Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment
The market research report segments the fat-rich dairy products market by Type (Butter, Ghee, and Cream) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The fat-rich dairy products market share growth by the butter segment will be significant for revenue generation. Butter is made from fats and protein components of milk of various cattle and it possesses antioxidants to help protect against free radicals. Moreover, the butter contains unsaturated fat that has anti-cancer properties, and also it is recommended for people following a particular diet to reduce obesity. Hence, the number of health benefits of butter is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment in the global fat-rich dairy products market during the forecast period.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Request a free sample report
Fat Rich Dairy Products Market: Rising adoption of healthy food habits to drive growth
The rise in the adoption of healthy food habits is one of the key driving factors for the fat-rich dairy products market growth. There has been a significant increase in bone diseases due to low or sufficient calcium intake. Bone diseases such as osteoporosis, hypocalcemia, arthritis have been resulting in weak and brittle bones leading to fractures most commonly in women. As per the records from the World Bank Group, the global female population accounted for 49.6%. Therefore, the high percentage of the female population and the people adopting healthy food habits for increasing immunity and reducing chances of diseases infection is expected to drive the global fat-rich dairy products market during the forecast period.
To know more about drivers, challenges and trends Request Free Sample Research Report
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Related Reports:
Dairy Alternatives Market -The dairy alternatives market has the potential to grow by USD 11.12 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%.Download a free sample now!
Dairy Food Market -The dairy food market has the potential to grow by USD 109.07 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%.Download a free sample now!
Fat Rich Dairy Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.52%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 20.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.84
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, India, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Groupe Lactalis, Land O Lakes Inc., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.