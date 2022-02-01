Butterfly Protocol and Cortex Application are launching free new .hmn: Web3 for Everyone

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Protocol and Cortex Application are launching free new .hmn ("dot human") Top-Level Domains (TLDs) on Polygon, signaling a breakthrough for web3 identities. These full NFT domains are free and cross-chain with lifetime ownership. Made to be given away to any human who wants one, .hmn domains resolve across Ethereum, Polygon and legacy DNS (current web) using name.hmn.link. They also bridge to other crypto projects, like ENS, with name.hmn.eth. These TLDs never expire and require no renewal fees, which gives true ownership of the domain, unlike other TLD offerings. The .hmn domains allow for a single identity that works with next-generation projects like Cortex App, launching in early 2022, as well as existing platforms like browsers and crypto wallets.
True to their motto, "Web3 for Everyone", Cortex says domain NFTs will act as a person's web3 identity and online home. Therefore, these NFTs must be affordable and easy to use. Major hindrances to web3 adoption are cost and user experience. So while other TLDs are expensive to mint and have to be renewed each year, the .hmn domains are free and forever.
"Domain names are quickly becoming the foundation of web3. All of your activity, from published content to collaborative documents, will be tied to it, and that opens the door to making efficient use of decentralized, person-centric data. A domain is an identity, but also an address for your digital home on web3. We can now provide all that at near zero cost." said Leonard Kish, CEO and Co-Founder of Cortex application.
"We are extending and even improving on ENS, allowing lower-cost access via Polygon, a Layer 2 for Ethereum. In that way, we are bringing a Layer 2 to ENS domains. Instead of trying to match features with ENS, we allow .hmn domains to be used anywhere ENS can be used, but at lower cost." (Josh Robinson, CTO and Co-Founder)
The Cortex App is being built with domains as a core component and gateway to a crypto-enabled, human-centric data infrastructure, a true web3. The Cortex App will allow users to build on a complete web3 stack where wallet addresses and URLs are synonymous. Each page has a human-readable crypto address, just like current URLs but can also store tokens belonging to the person who owns it.. "While regular DNS points to a server, a .hmn domain points to a human. So we need these to reach across protocols, just like humans do," continued Josh Robinson.
Butterfly Protocol will be giving away .hmn domains indefinitely. You can claim your free domain by going to https://hmn.domains.
Follow Cortex on Twitter at https://twitter.com/app_cortex
For updates, check out their website at https://www.crtx.app/
About Cortex App:
The Cortex App is a decentralized notebook, web3 publishing tool, and wallet in one. It's the ultimate tool for creating, collaborating and transacting on the first complete web3 stack, where data, notes, relationships and content all become a user's digital assets and belongings. http://crtx.app
