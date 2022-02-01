ARANZ Medical's Silhouette® system deployed as a national wound management platform within the US Department of Veterans Affairs

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARANZ Medical is pleased to announce that its Silhouette wound imaging, measuring and documentation solution, has been successfully deployed as a national server within the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This establishes Silhouette as a VA National Wound Management platform allowing more VA facilities easy access to Silhouette's user-friendly wound documentation capabilities to provide enhanced care to veterans.
As part of this rollout Silhouette has been granted VA Authority to Operate (ATO) approval. ATO approval is an extensive VA process ensuring all applicable security standards are met by a product for deployment throughout the VA.
Since 2010, Silhouette has been employed in an increasing number of VA facilities providing telehealth capabilities for wound and skin care, making it easier for patients with mobility restrictions to get the specialized care they need without unnecessary travel and disruptions.
Bruce Davey, ARANZ Medical's CEO says, "We are thrilled that Silhouette has been deployed as a national server within the VA. A huge thanks goes to our partner Iron Bow Technologies and to the VA for their considerable support in the work required to reach this milestone. We look forward to further assisting the VA in the care they provide to veterans, in both telehealth and more conventional care settings."
ARANZ Medical's customers in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, England, and the United States are all utilizing Silhouette as a telehealth solution in their communities.
About ARANZ Medical
ARANZ Medical is a medical device company focused on innovative medical image-capture devices and recording, reporting and analysis software. The company's systems are primarily used in the chronic wound market, and are well-suited to clinical trials and telemedicine applications. www.aranzmedical.com
SOURCE ARANZ Medical Limited
