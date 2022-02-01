IMS Chief Technologist to Co-Present ML Findings with Director of Microsoft Health Cloud and Data at IEEE GTTR Summit in Italy

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Solutions (IMS) Chief Technology Officer, Vittorio Accomazzi, will co-present his findings on how IMS CloudVue using DICOMWeb provides easy access and training of artificial intelligence modeling to a summit of global researchers at GTTR. Steven Borg, Director of Health Cloud and Data, AI and Research at Microsoft will co-present his findings which illustrate how Microsoft Azure can use DICOMWeb to provide analytics at scale and generate valuable ML models for further study. Attendees include medical imaging thought leaders and researchers in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning radiology space.

"It is an honor to present to some of the greatest researchers in the medical imaging space. Steven's team at Microsoft is at the cutting edge of this technology and we are excited to learn more about their findings," says Accomazzi.

Earlier last month, Vernon Colaco, Co-Founder of IMS, presented along with an esteemed panel of thought leaders from Nuance, Zeiss Digital Innovation, and Siemens at the RSNA Symposium entitled, "The future of medical imaging: Big data, cloud computing, and the potential of AI." Moderated by Heather Jordan Cartwright, Vice President of Health and Life Sciences at Microsoft, the group of AI leaders and medical imaging experts discussed the promise and potential of AI and why now is the time to move to the cloud.

When asked about the future of the medical imaging workstation, Colaco replied, "We expect the role of the traditional imaging workstation to change as the paradigm is shifting to one where you do not go to a specific workstation to view images, the images come to you. IMS solutions address this critical unmet need. Doctors do not want to log into different workstations to access patient data – with the cloud, the images Clinicians want to view will come to them on demand on any device they have available (workstation, tablet, smartphone)."

Both Colaco and Accomazzi will be presenting at numerous industry gatherings of AI leaders and ML innovators throughout 2022.

About International Medical Solutions ("IMS")

International Medical Solutions ("IMS") designs and implements custom, scalable medical imaging solutions for multi-national modality OEMs, EMR companies, and cloud-based radiology organizations. Founded in 2012, IMS' innovation team has more than 90 years of collective experience developing secure, low bandwidth, image distribution platforms with deep learning and artificial intelligence, providing its partners with the latest imaging solutions in the marketplace.

IMS is committed to offering cutting-edge solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, reliable, and secure. The organization partners with the American Society of Emergency Radiology ("ASER"), Envision Healthcare, and the University of Toronto, all of whom are equally committed to ensuring exceptional care is delivered by well-trained radiologists worldwide.

