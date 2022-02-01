Women's Health Guides Featured in LibraryBub Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was established in 2015. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, Alinka Rutkowska, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Award-writing writer Jack Shenker recalls his childhood visits to a London library. "When I was little, it took me about five minutes to travel anywhere I wanted: to the freezing peaks of snow-topped mountains, to the misty depths of vine-mottled gorges, to cities so vast that they curved with the horizon, to pasts I couldn't remember and futures I was yet to live. Every journey started with a walk down Chatsworth Road... At the bottom of the hill stood Homerton Library, squat and square and clad in seventies bricks. I'd push through the door, grab a book, burrow into the corrugated carpet and strap myself in." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have also been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some of them have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. It's exciting to see that several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Book of 5 by Richard T. ASIN: B095JHSLKW

Dancing the Labyrinth by Karen Martin ISBN: 978-0645192209

Decanted by Linda Sheehan ISBN: 978-1684337033

Love Poems: Are You the One? by Steve Ryan ISBN: 978-0615937946

Romance

The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico by Mike Meier ISBN: 978-1649901910

Magdalena by Davina Louise Adina ISBN: 979-8593286772

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Battlefield Earth by L. Ron Hubbard ISBN: 978-0312069780

Children's

Yoga with My Foster Mom by Zoevera A. Jackson ISBN: 978-1735204208



NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Delilah and Others like Her by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335219

Struggling with Grief, Finding Peace: one man's journey through the valley of sorrow by Walter Albritton ISBN: 979-8518671843

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Purse: an essential guide to healthy relationships by Montrella S. Cowan ISBN: 978-1733941389

Health & Fitness

Break the Chains of Dieting by David Medansky ISBN: 979-8985057805

Take Charge of Your Happiness, Bellyfat & Sexiness: a woman's 'rapid reset' for body, mind and hormones by David Musgrave ISBN: 978-0473456405

Politics & Social Sciences

Let's Talk about Race (and Other Hard Things) by Nancy A. Dome ISBN: 978-1544524191

Unjustified: Where Have Our Black Leaders Gone? by Gahrey Ovalle ISBN: 978-1736142004

Religion & Spirituality

Arise and Shine: morning devotional by Bev Burton ISBN: 978-1775319313

Christianity and the Tribal Societies of North East India by Thomas Kochuthara ISBN: 979-1220104500

O Beloved: being, becoming and beyond by Shunya Pragya ISBN: 979-8650371922

The Sin Paradox: the case against Adam, Eve, and the Serpent by D. B. Evans ISBN: 978-1489723239

Self-Help

Create Your Calm Waters by Bev Burton ISBN: 978-1775319306

Share Your Message with the World by Tony Gambone ISBN: 978-0992817381

Children's fantasy writer Neil Holland is impressed with how his books "have had great exposure through LibraryBub", being seen on ABC, CBS and NBC networks as well as being brought to the attention of many librarians.

