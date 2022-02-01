Moët Hennessy Canada Welcomes Nick Robinson as Managing Director

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Moët Hennessy is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Robinson as managing director of Moët Hennessy Canada. Robinson is charged with leading the day-to-day operations for Moët Hennessy in Canada, as well as the strategic development of its portfolio of luxury wines and spirits brands.

Previously, Robinson held a variety of sales and leadership roles, progressing in his responsibility and gaining expertise over the course of his 15-year career with Moët Hennessy. Most recently, he served as Off Trade Sales Director and was responsible for the off trade, wholesale and e-commerce business for Moët Hennessy in the U.K., based out of London.

"We're excited to welcome Nick to the North American team as managing director for Canada," says Seth Kaufman, president & CEO, Moët Hennessy North America. "Nick successfully led Moët Hennessy's U.K. sales organization and has proven expertise in creating transformational initiatives to drive innovation, growth and efficiency for the business, which will be a tremendous asset to lead our team in Canada."

In his new role, Robinson will also lead Moët Hennessy's strategic partnership with Charton Hobbs, which has distributed Moët Hennessy's portfolio of luxury wines and spirits across Canada since 2007.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Nick, and we look forward to leveraging his considerable experience to continue driving growth of the Moët Hennessy brands across Canada." says Duncan R. Hobbs, president, Charton Hobbs Inc.

Robinson reports into Kaufman and is a member of the Moët Hennessy's North American leadership team. He assumed his new position on December 13, 2021, taking over from his predecessor Alexis de Calonne who was recently appointed to VP Luxury Transformation for Moët Hennessy USA, based in New York.

"We have an incredibly talented group of people working across the Moët Hennessy Charton Hobbs team and there is great momentum building the brands across Canada," says Robinson. "This opportunity is an exciting and rewarding one for me and I look forward to seeing continued growth within the Canadian market."

Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses the following prestigious brands internationally renowned for the excellent quality of their craftsmanship and their products:

Armand de Brignac, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart, Veuve Clicquot champagnes. Hennessy cognac, Belvedere vodka, Chandon California sparkling wines, Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt scotch whiskies, Volcan Tequila, and fine wines, including Ao Yun, Cloudy Bay, Newton, Numanthia and Terrazas de los Andes. Moët Hennessy is distributed by Charton Hobbs in Canada.

About Charton Hobbs

Charton Hobbs credit their longevity and passion to building great brands. Since 1925, they have worked with some of the world's most talented and influential producers to make premium alcohol products accessible to all Canadians. They nurture longstanding relationships with retailers, grow alongside hospitality trade leaders, and remain committed to a team of dedicated industry professionals. By sharing their vision with these indispensable players, they have introduced generations of Canadians to wine and spirit brands that endure. They are the "Ambassador of Premium Brands." Learn more at www.chartonhobbs.com

