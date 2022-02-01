2022 Ford Edge is now available at Brandon Ford, Tampa Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Tampa, Florida, the Brandon Ford dealership is renowned for maintaining the best and latest Ford models. Customers looking to explore the new 2022 Ford Edge can stop by the dealership to test drive and explore the new vehicle offerings.
The 2022 Ford Edge, available at the Brandon Ford, Tampa, Florida center, comes with high-quality features up to speed with the latest industry innovations. The SUV has a 2.7-liter V-6 engine, an eight-speed shiftable automatic, and an all-wheel drive. It also comes with a horsepower of 250 hp at 5,500 rpm and a torque of 280 lb-ft at 3,000 rpm, thereby giving the driver good control.
The vehicle is equipped with high safety features such as blind-spot detection, lane departure warnings, and an accident-avoidance system. These features can be tested across four trim levels – SE, SEL, Titanium, and ST-line.
Brandon Ford offers various finance options, such as easy online credit approval and an estimate on the buyer's trade-in vehicle. The dealership also helps calculate fuel savings while switching to a more fuel-efficient Ford vehicle. Apart from these services, customers can check the vehicle availability and lock in a running deal through the website.
Prospective clients who want to buy the new 2022 Ford Edge can head over to the Brandon Ford at 9090 E Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL 33619, or visit the website to learn more. Customers can also consult with the sales representative on-call (813) 246-3673 and plan to visit the dealership between 10 a.m - 6 p.m.
Media Contact
Tom Murray, Brandon Ford, 813-246-3673, tmurray@brandonford.com
SOURCE Brandon Ford
