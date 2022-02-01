Luttrell Staffing Group Named One of the Largest US Staffing Firms

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group, a leading staffing agency with more than 40 locations across seven states, announced today that it was included in a list of the largest U.S. staffing firms compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for 2021.
Issued annually for the past 26 years, SIA's "Largest US Staffing Firms" list uses U.S. staffing revenue to rank firms generating at least $100 million over the previous year.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the largest staffing firms in the country," Luttrell Staffing Group owner David Luttrell said. "Our growth from humble beginnings 27 years ago to the place where God has blessed us to be today is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members who strive daily to fulfill our company motto of 'making people matter most.' We're also grateful for our loyal clients and dedicated associates who made this achievement possible."
Luttrell Staffing, which also announced this month its 10th straight year as a ClearlyRated Best of Staffing® Award winner, ranked 44th on SIA's Industrial list and 147th overall.
According to SIA, the 186 staffing firms included on the list generated a combined total of $95.1 billion in US staffing revenue in 2020, or 69.9% of the overall staffing market.
About Luttrell Staffing Group
Luttrell Staffing Group, formerly part of the AtWork Personnel network, is an award-winning light-industrial and administrative staffing firm where people matter most. We are committed to always delivering the highest levels of service and investing excellence, integrity and grit into all we do. Through a network of 41 offices, Luttrell Staffing provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing services. Founded in 1993 by David and Marty Luttrell, the company has rapidly expanded throughout Tennessee and now has branches in Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Vermont and California.
