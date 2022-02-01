High-End Server Market - Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. and Apple Inc. |38% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 38% of the growth will originate from North America for the high-end server market. The US is the key market for high-end servers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The increased use of high-performance computing (HPC) systems in industry verticals will facilitate the high-end server market growth in North America over the forecast period. The high-end server market is expected to grow by USD 32.09 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 18.41% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Some of the key High-End Server Players with Offerings:

Acer Inc. - The company offers AR180 Optimized rack performance with max storage, ECC (Error-correcting code) memory, and others.

The company offers servers, storage, and networking devices like rack servers, tower servers, modular infrastructure, and others as power edge servers for high-performance computing, data analytics, and others.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "High-End Server Market Analysis Report by End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

High-End Server - Driver & Challenge

The high-end server market is driven by the growing need for edge computing. However, the factors such as rising cybersecurity threats may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

High-End Server Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

IT and telecom - size and forecast 2021-2026

BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

High-End Server Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

High-End Server Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 32.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Infosystems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

