High-End Server Market - Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. and Apple Inc. |38% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 38% of the growth will originate from North America for the high-end server market. The US is the key market for high-end servers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The increased use of high-performance computing (HPC) systems in industry verticals will facilitate the high-end server market growth in North America over the forecast period. The high-end server market is expected to grow by USD 32.09 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 18.41% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Some of the key High-End Server Players with Offerings:
- Acer Inc. - The company offers AR180 Optimized rack performance with max storage, ECC (Error-correcting code) memory, and others.
- Apple Inc. - The company offers Macpro which has up to 28-core Intel Xeon W processor, 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC memory, eight PCI Express expansion slots, and others to provide good performance, expansion, and configurability.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers ESR3-515-X3 which delivers 5G performance, low latency, and ultra-small footprint for easy and effective operation at the edge.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers a Unified Computing System (UCS) which helps customers to simplify system management, supercharge apps, and streamline infrastructure.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers servers, storage, and networking devices like rack servers, tower servers, modular infrastructure, and others as power edge servers for high-performance computing, data analytics, and others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "High-End Server Market Analysis Report by End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/high-end-server-market-industry-analysis
High-End Server - Driver & Challenge
The high-end server market is driven by the growing need for edge computing. However, the factors such as rising cybersecurity threats may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
High-End Server Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- IT and telecom - size and forecast 2021-2026
- BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
High-End Server Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
High-End Server Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 32.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Infosystems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
