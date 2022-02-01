Nonprofit Organization Shelter Matters Releases New Podcast "The Invisibles" That Explores Homelessness in America and Discusses Impactful Solutions

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Nonprofit Organization Shelter Matters releases its first podcast "The Invisibles" that explores all aspects of homelessness and discusses innovative solutions, nationally and internationally. Now recognized as one of the world's Top Ten podcasts on homelessness by Feedspot, "The Invisibles" is actively showing empathy and insight that is destigmatizing homelessness and creating a lasting change.
Committed to raising awareness, Shelter Matters started its podcast as the next step in paving the way for the implementation of programs and services that will improve the lives of those currently living on the street and help end homelessness in America once and for all.
Co-hosted by Denver non-profit marketer, David Sevick, "The Invisibles" podcast debuted the inaugural episode in December 2021 featuring an interview with Melinda Paterson, a longtime advocate for the homeless and former Executive Director of Father's Woody's Haven of Hope.
"My goal personally is to let people know how much their kindness and compassion matter to those who are unhoused. Even a smile or, asking if they are ok makes them feel like someone cares," states Paterson. "Instead of treating the homeless as a group of people, let's treat them as individuals in need of our help."
Now partnered with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Shelter Matters Founder Max Appel, Paterson is addressing the growing problem of homelessness through a grassroots movement that educates and activates the community.
They envision a world where no one must endure a life on the streets and where everyone has access to safe, affordable, and sustainable housing. More than half a million Americans are homeless, and the number is increasing at an alarming rate. Wishing it would simply disappear does nothing to solve the problem, so Shelter Matters is seeking a long-lasting solution.
You can access the episodes of the podcast at http://www.sheltermatters.org/the-invisibles
"The Invisibles" is also available for streaming via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Audible, Amazon Music, and iHeart. New episodes launch on the 10th of each month.
If you're interested in learning more, please visit ShelterMatters.org or contact Nicole Abunassar at nicole@nkgroupe.com.
