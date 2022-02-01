Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo Recognized in Delicious Living's 2022 Body and Beauty Awards

SCOTTSDALE , Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, Delicious Living initiated these awards to help consumers feel confident in their beauty purchases.

"It's so important to our company to provide our customers with products that are effective, and provide quality results, " says Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. "The Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo has proven time and again to offer our customers lasting results and we're thrilled to be recognized for this innovative, clean Biotin based product."

The Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo provides volume and dimension for thicker, fuller and healthier-looking hair and is a lightweight and soothing formula designed to moisturize and condition hair while refreshing the scalp. Carefully crafted from nourishing biotin, omega fatty acids, vitamin E, oat kernel extract and organic botanicals, this goodness-enriched, paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo from FOLIGAIN's trusted line is a must-have for anyone seeking to revitalize and support their hair's natural, luscious growth. This rejuvenating shampoo is gentle and suitable for all hair types.

About Foligain:

Foligain is Hair Thinning Solutions with Trioxidil. The advanced science and technology behind FOLIGAIN products provide effective solutions for thicker-looking hair and rejuvenation for both men and women. FOLIGAIN is the only brand to contain Trioxidil, a triple action nutrient complex developed by a team of hair care experts, with natural, bioactive ingredients clinically proven to support less hair loss and promote scalp health.

About WR Group:

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.

