Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo Recognized in Delicious Living's 2022 Body and Beauty Awards

SCOTTSDALE , Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, Delicious Living initiated these awards to help consumers feel confident in their beauty purchases.
"It's so important to our company to provide our customers with products that are effective, and provide quality results, " says Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. "The Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo has proven time and again to offer our customers lasting results and we're thrilled to be recognized for this innovative, clean Biotin based product."
The Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo provides volume and dimension for thicker, fuller and healthier-looking hair and is a lightweight and soothing formula designed to moisturize and condition hair while refreshing the scalp. Carefully crafted from nourishing biotin, omega fatty acids, vitamin E, oat kernel extract and organic botanicals, this goodness-enriched, paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo from FOLIGAIN's trusted line is a must-have for anyone seeking to revitalize and support their hair's natural, luscious growth. This rejuvenating shampoo is gentle and suitable for all hair types.
For more information on WR Group, Foligain and where to shop, please visit foligain.com or contact:
Natalie Marzano at Victory Public Relations
WRGroup@victorypublicrelations.com
Victory Public Relations
About Foligain:
Foligain is Hair Thinning Solutions with Trioxidil. The advanced science and technology behind FOLIGAIN products provide effective solutions for thicker-looking hair and rejuvenation for both men and women. FOLIGAIN is the only brand to contain Trioxidil, a triple action nutrient complex developed by a team of hair care experts, with natural, bioactive ingredients clinically proven to support less hair loss and promote scalp health.
About WR Group:
Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.
WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.
Media Contact
Natalie Marzano, Victory Public Relations, 9086445468, natalie@victorypublicrelations.com
SOURCE Foligain
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.