Front Desk Supply Records Spike in "Bleisure" Hospitality Orders

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, analyzed its year-over-year supply sales trends and found a steadily rising segment of orders for products for the "bleisure" segment, stationery used by hotel guests for business purposes while on property. To assist busy hoteliers, Front Desk Supply is offering a package deal for teleworking office supplies that can be found at http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/February2022/.

"America's work culture has shifted in an unprecedented way, and people are being valued and rewarded for the excellent work they are doing remotely; it's clear, bleisure travel is here to stay," said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations, Front Desk Supply. "Savvy travelers are cashing in on discounts and perks to work from beautiful destinations, and hotels are stepping up their efforts to entice them with improvements in stationery, free Wi-Fi and other bleisure perks," Zisek added.

Front Desk Supply sales data shows a 50% increase year-over-year in notepad sales, and in conjunction, significant spikes in sales for pens and envelopes.

"Americans have demonstrated that they can fulfill their roles from anywhere, and we are pleased to partner with hotels to offer the products that allow remote workers to do what they need to do, whether that's from the lobby, lounge, hotel business center, or even by the pool," said Zisek. "Our communication has moved to video conferencing, and the traditional pen and notepad still hold a lot of value to people who can't juggle tabs and browsers while live-chatting with clients or teams," Zisek added.

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items outside of stationery, including key cards, key card holders, valet tags, and concierge tags.

For hospitality executives and front desk managers to request a quote for custom orders, please visit http://www.FrontDeskSupply.com/February2022/.

About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.

Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.



