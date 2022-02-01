Overlay Shares Cross $500 Million in Assets

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Strategies, the parent of Overlay Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced their suite of ETFs has crossed $500 million in assets under management since it began trading on the NYSE Arca in October 2019. "Since the launch of Overlay Shares, or "Ovals", our team has worked to help solve major investor problems through utilizing tools and strategies typically only available to large investors.", Shawn Gibson, CIO of Overlay Shares and Liquid Strategies, "Raising $500M so rapidly after launch shows our strategies are resonating with investors and we are eager to see continued growth in 2022."
The five original funds were launched in October 2019. The suite was expanded in early 2021, adding Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) and Overlay Shares Large Cap Hedged Equity ETF (OVLH) to its investment offerings. The ETF suite combines the benefits of investing in underlying asset classes with income potential from the option overlay strategy.
The Overlay Shares ETF suite features seven sought-after and highly liquid* ETFs. Ovals can serve as core, standalone investment solutions, or as building blocks for combined asset allocation.
- Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVL)
- Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVS)
- Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (ticker: OVF)
- Overlay Shares Large Cap Hedged Equity ETF (ticker: OVLH)
- Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (ticker: OVB)
- Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (ticker: OVT)
- Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: OVM)
Income overlay strategies have historically come with complexities that made them challenging for investors to properly access. Overlay Shares packages the overlay process into easy to access ETFs to bring a sophisticated solution to a broader investment audience.
For more information, please visit www.overlayshares.com.
Media Contact: Megan Delaney
Liquid Strategies & Overlay Shares
(770) 350-8717
mdelaney@lsfunds.com
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website (overlayshares.com). Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.
Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Funds invest in short term put options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Selling (writing) and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Funds could experience a loss or increased volatility in highly volatile market conditions or if the Funds are unable to purchase or liquidate a position to offset its costs or the amount of premium.
*liquidity is reference to the ETF structure
SOURCE Liquid Strategies, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.