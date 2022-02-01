Mill Creek Announces Hire of Mike Kim as Senior Managing Director

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced it has hired Mike Kim as senior managing director in Northern California. Kim will oversee Mill Creek's development activities in Northern California, including San Francisco, Oakland and Silicon Valley.

The addition of Kim, is emblematic of Mill Creek's continued growth and commitment to developing best-in-class rental communities in key markets across the nation.

"Few are as experienced in the Bay Area real estate sector as Mike, and we're tremendously excited to welcome him to our team," said Sean Hyatt, executive managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "His familiarity with the area, coupled with his proven track record and results-driven approach, make him an ideal fit for this role and we're eager to add his expertise to our Northern California operation. We're confident that any development activity in the area will be under extremely capable leadership."

Kim has extensive experience in the greater Bay Area, having overseen the development and construction of mixed-use multifamily communities and commercial developments in the region with an aggregate value of more than $2.2 billion.

Kim previously served as senior vice president for Lendlease Google Development Venture, where he led all aspects of the development process in two major Silicon Valley districts. Prior to Lendlease, he served as SIMEON's chief investment officer for 12 years, where he led the firm's multifamily and commercial development activities in the Bay Area. His experience includes key roles in complex urban developments across all product types, including high-rise, horizontal and vertical mixed-use, master-planned and commercial developments.

Prior to his career in real estate, Kim served as a Naval Officer leading maritime missions and expeditions across the globe. Kim is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, and also holds a Master's Degree in Urban Planning and Development from the University of Southern California. He remains active in the East Bay community and has served on various boards, including the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, the NAIOP San Francisco chapter and several municipal advisory councils.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Mill Creek family and lead our development efforts in the Bay Area, which continues to offer extremely high upside," Kim said. "While we'll continue to seek opportunities in the area, we'll do so with a measured, disciplined approach and make certain that we're being a good neighbor and steward of the environment in the process."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of both multifamily and build-to-rent single-family communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

stephen@linnelltaylor.com

303.682.3945

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mill-creek-announces-hire-of-mike-kim-as-senior-managing-director-301472806.html

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential