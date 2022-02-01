These Insurers Give New Meaning to the Human Experience

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR is excited to congratulate the winners of the 2021 Insurance Service Award which recognizes those firms providing the highest quality customer service to life insurance policyholders. This year's winners stand out from their peers in the overall quality of their telephone support to policyholders. The 2021 winners (listed alphabetically) are:
- Guardian Individual Markets Contact Center
- Pacific Life – Life Insurance Division
As the financial services and insurance industry's leading independent expert on service quality, DALBAR's Awards are a mark of distinction that sets the above-named companies apart from their competition.
DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "The winners of the 2021 Insurance Service Award both provide excellent all-around telephone support to policyholders. One area where they really stood out from the rest of the industry was in the interpersonal aspects of the call. These award-winners have exceptionally friendly staff who do an excellent job of building relationships with their customers. While being able to relate to someone on a human level is always an important part of providing great service, it is particularly important for life insurance. People are often vulnerable when they call in, perhaps a loved one has passed or maybe they need to leverage their policy to deal with a hardship. Having someone on the other end of the line who can really empathize and engage them on a personal level is going to make that situation a little bit better. That is certainly the kind of insurance provider I would want to be working with."
DALBAR invites all firms to check on their performance, as measured by DALBAR, by visiting their award winner page.
The Insurance Service Award is earned through an objective and rigorous third-party review of the quality of contact center interactions with insurance policyholders. Telephone service experiences are reviewed against detailed criteria based on superior service standards and industry best practices. To qualify, companies must perform at a high level in all aspects of the customer experience over the course of a year-long audit.
DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.
SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.
