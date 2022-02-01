GVB Biopharma Sees Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDa) Demand Surge

GRASS VALLEY, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in hemp and cannabis-related consumer products, announced today that it is experiencing a sizable increase in interest and orders for cannabidiolic acid, a cannabinoid popularly known as CBDa.
Since the first month that CBDa sales began at GVB, internal data shows that the company has seen a 5,000% increase in CBDa orders. Revenue from CBDa sales has increased by a staggering 16,900%.
CBDa, a non-intoxicating compound, recently garnered significant attention when Oregon State University researchers released the results of a study indicating CBDa binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. CBDa originates primarily from the seedless flowers of cannabis plants and is a carboxylated primer molecule for cannabidiol (CBD). CBDa is converted to CBD by superheating, or by exposure to ultraviolet light or other oxidative stresses. The CBDa compound may also have its own effects, independent of its relationship to CBD.
At GVB, consumer engagement with CBDa appears to be rising exponentially. The 30-day sales period ending December 21, 2021 showed a 29% increase in CBDa order volume and a 214% increase in revenue; the next 30-day period, ending January 31, 2022, resulted in a 466.67% increase in order volume and a 672.73% increase in revenue. To meet the skyrocketing demand for CBDa products, GVB Biopharma plans to scale up its production and processing of CBDa products, and vastly increase its output.
As one of the most well-respected names in the hemp cannabinoid industry, GVB Biopharma's commitment to advancing the highest quality consumer products remains second to none. With state-of-the-art facilities for hemp processing in Oregon, white-label consumer product manufacturing operations in Las Vegas, administrative headquarters in Los Angeles and national sales offices in Chicago, Denver and South Florida, GVB has demonstrated a capacity for massive—yet nimble and responsive—growth. Its vast national and global reach allows it to meet the exploding demand for hemp cannabinoids and be an indispensable industry partner for entrepreneurs and brands serving this market's needs.
SOURCE GVB Biopharma
