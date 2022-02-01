Arrow Promotes Leaders to Senior Executive Vice President

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation has promoted named executive officers David S. DeMarco, David D. Kaiser, Edward J. Campanella, and Andrew J. Wise to Senior Executive Vice Presidents of Arrow and its subsidiary banks as a reflection of the Company's strong operational and financial performance.

The promotions are effective February 1, 2022. Each will continue in their primary roles overseeing the management of critical functions for Arrow, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company.

In addition to serving as Chief Banking Officer of Arrow and Glens Falls National Bank, Mr. DeMarco is President and CEO of Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company.

Mr. Campanella continues as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kaiser continues as Chief Credit Officer, and Mr. Wise continues as Chief Operating Officer, each for Arrow and its two banks.

"Dave, Ed, Dave and Andy have been the core of the Executive Management Team for many years and have worked together to manage our Company," said Thomas J. Murphy, Arrow President and CEO. "This promotion to Senior Executive Vice President is a reflection of their hard work, dedication and commitment to the success of the Company at its highest level."

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation