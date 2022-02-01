Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers), Technology, Class of drugs, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market"

318 – Tables

42 – Figures

298 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155350443

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. However, the need for high capital investments and the reluctance of small hospitals to offer TDM services may restrain the growth of this market.

Consumables in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers. The Consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155350443

North America dominates the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market

The TDM Market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The major players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market are Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Theradiag SA (France), Grifols S.A. (Spain), Exagen Inc. (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), ApDia Group (Belgium), UTAK (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=155350443



Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immunoassay-market-436.html

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Source (Plasma, Whole Blood, Urine), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics), Manufacturer (Third-party, OEM), End Users (Hospitals, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-quality-controls-market-198032582.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/therapeutic-drug-monitoring.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets