A High-Performance Heat / Chill Pump Without the Excess Noise

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, a leading manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient pool equipment, introduces the new Jandy VersaTemp Heat / Chill Pump—engineered with the flexibility to warm up or cool down pool water while significantly reducing operational noise.

With a focus on advancing equipment technologies to offer easier installation and servicing for pool professionals along with increased efficiency and simple maintenance for pool owners, VersaTemp hits all the right notes.

Featuring a smaller footprint than comparable models, what truly sets VersaTemp apart is its SoundShield™ technology. Comprised of a swept-wing blade design that decreases wind turbulence as the internal fan spins and a decibel dampening acoustic blanket surrounding the compressor to help muffle the typically loud reverberation—VersaTemp is impressively quiet, giving pool owners a more enjoyable backyard experience.

The VersaTemp Heat / Chill Pump's ability to both heat and cool makes it an ideal solution for year-round use (for outside air temperatures not exceeding 45°F). Engineered with heat reversing technology that activates when internal sensors detect if/when ice forms on the outside coil while transferring heat into the pool or spa, VersaTemp automatically redirects heat to melt the ice quickly—allowing it to seamlessly continue heating pool water.

An eco-friendly way of heating the pool, VersaTemp draws heat from the air into the pool water. And for overly hot days when pool owners might want to cool off, it pulls heat from the pool—providing the best of both worlds without the need for a gas hookup and minus the carbon emissions at the appliance.

As more states look into passing regulations prohibiting the installation of gas-powered equipment, VersaTemp offers a viable option for pool owners who want to extend their swimming or spa season as the air begins to chill. Combining power and performance, VersaTemp delivers increased heat output for more efficient and faster heating than other heat pumps on the market.

Intuitive and convenient to use, VersaTemp comes with an easy-to-access LCD control panel enabling touch-button operation to adjust individual set points for the pool, spa, or both. Its service-friendly design takes the guesswork out of troubleshooting, displaying self-diagnostic notifications written in wording that makes sense, in the language of choice.

As an added perk, VersaTemp is fully compatible with pool automation systems, and when used in conjunction with any AquaLink® automation system, an auto-heat feature maintains the pool's temperature automatically and efficiently, 24 hours per day. It can also be controlled on the go using the highest-rated pool control app, iAquaLink®, so regardless of where the pool owner is, the heat settings can be adjusted so it's the right temperature when they want to enjoy their pool or spa.

Dedicated to being a better partner to pool professionals, Fluidra's Trade Series Exclusive Policy prohibits the sale of ALL Jandy equipment online, entailing VersaTemp models are for sale only by brick-and-mortar dealers and are not available for resale on the Internet. Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information or visit Jandy.com.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, CMP, Taylor Water Technologies, S.R. Smith and Zodiac®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

