Energy in Data: Unleashing the Power of Digital for New Energies

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy in Data and Decarbonfuse are partnering to bring energy experts and practitioners together across disciplines in order to unleash the power of digital in the Energy market. Energy in Data is a joint community event of the American Association of Petroleum Geologist (AAPG), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).

U.S. crude oil production is expected to average 11.8 million barrels per day in 2022 and to rise to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Association. This would break the 2019 record of 12.3 million barrels per day.

At the same time, demand for emissions reduction technologies is climbing. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects are on the rise in the US Gulf of Mexico, Europe, and Asia as countries and corporations seek to reduce emission profiles for industrial operations. Investments in energy storage, geothermal, and hydrogen are expected to break records in 2022.

Digital is mandatory for oil & gas and new energies firms to meet global energy demand. The Energy in Data conference offers three critical tracks to tackle our Energy challenges:



Energy Storage, CCUS, and ESG/Sustainability

Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning

Data Management and Architecture

Aria Abubakar, Technical Program Chair for Energy in Data conference remarked: "Oil & Gas and New Energies challenges are becoming more complex. Digital technology, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning, efficient data management system/architecture and cross-domain (geophysics, geology, engineering) knowledges are needed for addressing these challenges. Hence, 3 focus themes in this Energy in Data conference and the joint forces of 3 societies, AAPG (geology), SEG (geophysics), and SPE (engineering) are very timely."

"Data is ubiquitous across the energy value chain," said Todd Bush, founder and editor at Decarbonfuse.com. "The Energy in Data event brings together engineers, geologists, and geophysicists that are planning and executing the Energy Transition for tomorrow while delivering the oil that is required for today. Leaders in the industry will share satellite monitoring using artificial intelligence, real-time operations and compliance, machine learning in CCUS, and the role of data analytics in sustainability and low-carbon energy."

Energy in Data is powered by the American Association of Petroleum Geologist (AAPG), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).

Decarbonfuse is the community for climate and energy investors, engineers, and analysts.

