Andrea Bocelli To Perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, June 25

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. This performance is part of Hard Rock Atlantic City's fourth anniversary celebration and marks Bocelli's only northeastern performance announced to date and first Atlantic City date in more than 15 years.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. EST. A Hard Rock Atlantic City and artist presale will run Wednesday, Feb 2. at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb 3. at midnight. Tickets will be available at www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, www.andreabocelli.com/tickets, and https://www.gelbproductions.com/tour.
As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally, Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His previous album, "Si," reached No.1 on both the US and UK charts.
SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
