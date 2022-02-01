Cloud PBX Market size worth $ 14.76 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud PBX Market" By Offering (Solutions and Services), By Services (Configuration And Change Management, Network Traffic Management), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-size Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Information Technology, Retail), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cloud PBX Market size was valued at USD 5.12 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.76 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.17% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Cloud PBX Market Overview

The increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and the increasing number of SMEs are driving the demand for the Cloud PBX Market. Cloud PBX has several advantages, including scalability, flexibility when using additional hardware, and cost savings. Therefore, they are widely used in small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. It reduces enterprise operating costs by eliminating the need for on-site equipment installation and maintenance. These are completely IT-based offsite communication systems that reduce infrastructure costs.

Cloud PBXs are widely used in IT companies, the BFSI sector, the government, and the public sector. Rapid technological development has led to new innovations in cloud PBX software, and the growing adoption of cloud computing is driving the development of the Cloud PBX Market. On the contrary, as cloud PBX is entirely internet-based, any issues with the internet connectivity can cause redundancy and quality degradation of the calls. Besides that, increasing issues of cybercrimes possess security threats to the data that are restraining the growth of the Cloud PBX Market.

Key Developments

In February 2020 , Partnership with Ring Central Inc., Avaya Inc. launched Avaya Cloud Office , a service that delivers team messaging, video meetings, and cloud PBX to make cloud communications easier.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Vonage, Microsoft, Cisco, ShoreTel Inc., Nextiva, Mega Path, and Comcast. Ring Central, Avaya, and AT&T, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud PBX Market On the basis of Offering, Services, Enterprise Size, Application, and Geography.

Cloud PBX Market, By Offering

Solution



Services

Cloud PBX Market, By Services

Configuration and Change Management



Network Traffic Management



Virtual Deployment and Setup



Emergency Call Routing Services



Others

Cloud PBX Market, By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-size Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Cloud PBX Market, By Application

BFSI



Healthcare



Information Technology



Retail



Government



Others

Cloud PBX Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

