Outlook on the Brain Biomarkers Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche and GE Healthcare Among Others

The "Global Brain Biomarkers Market (2021-2026) by Product, Indication, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Brain Biomarkers market is estimated to be USD 6.12 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.72 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.75%.
The increasing number of research and technological and development of biomarker-based clinical diagnostics has a high prevalence of brain disorders amongst the geriatric population. The rising investment in the research and development activities for better treatment and the rise in most chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise are the major factors driving the Global Brain Biomarkers Market.
However, high capital investments, low cost-benefit ratio, and poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems are expected to hinder the growth of the brain biomarkers market.
The Global Brain Biomarkers Market is segmented by Product, Indication, Application, End User & Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Quanterix Corporation, Nexus-DX, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Brain Biomarkers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Overview
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Prevalence of Brain Disorders Amongst Geriatric Population
4.1.2 Need for Invasive Brain Testing, Effective Drug Development, and New Treatment Option
4.1.3 Detection and Interpretation to Support Clinical Decisions and Patient Interventions
4.1.4 Increasing Investment in the Research and Development Activities for Better Treatment
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Expensive Clinical Validation and Lengthy Timelines for Biomarker Development
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Recognition of Personalised Medicines
4.3.2 Incorporation of Detectable Parameters with Brain Biomarkers
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Costs Involved in Biomarker Validation
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Brain Biomarkers Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biomarker Analyzers
6.3 Biomarker Test kits
7 Global Brain Biomarkers Market, By Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Alzheimer's Disease & Other Dementias
7.3 Huntington's Disease
7.4 MND & ALS
7.5 Parkinson's Disease
7.6 Stroke
8 Global Brain Biomarkers Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Diagnosis
8.3 Drug discovery
8.4 Development
9 Global Brain Biomarkers Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres
9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
9.4 Hospitals
9.5 Research Laboratories
10 Global Brain Biomarkers Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2 Johnson & Johnson
12.3 Lifesign LLC
12.4 Advanced Brain Monitoring
12.5 Roche
12.6 Abbott Laboratories
12.7 Siemens Healthineers
12.8 GE Healthcare
12.9 NeuroVista
12.10 Qiagen N.V.
12.11 Lifesign
12.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.13 Natus Medical
12.14 NeuroVista
12.15 Electrical Geodesics
12.16 Perkinelmer, Inc.
12.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.18 Quanterix Corporation
12.19 Brainscope
12.20 Nexus-DX
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnpejl
