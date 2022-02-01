The Shifters NFT collectables outstripped all expectations with the rapid sale of their first drop of tokens, with $1,000,000 purchased in just under 1 hour and growing rapidly

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Shifters is a collection of 10,000 unique hand-drawn robot NFT's and this week (31st Jan 2022 6PM GMT) the first drop of 10,000 tokens was released at a floor price of 0.22 ETH each but the majority of listings were above 0.4 ETH.
Their sales were nothing short of spectacular and NFTs were snapped up at the rate of about one every second.
The elaborately designed TheShifters.io represent a species of sentient, living robotic beings capable of shifting into different machineries, and an elaborate back-story which the owners are looking to extend into an interactive metaverse.
The robot NFTs were released on a public sale at https://www.theshifters.io/sale, following a hugely successful digital marketing campaign to over 126,000 discord members which completely filled their whitelist of 1,500.
The initial launch has raised a great deal of interest from tech investors but has also brought in a lot of first time buyers to the market. Actor Riza Syah, fashion designer Scott Henshall, and influencer Angie Marcheria were among many newcomers to NFT investments, who revealed on their social media they were intending to buy Shifters tokens.
Shifters.io Discord Administrator Matt said: "This has been an amazing launch and I just want to say thank you to our growing community for making this a huge success. The numbers on Discord have been growing day and day and the FP started to increase right from the start. We have so many special plans for the future of The Shifters, to bring more utilities and really add benefit to this project."
With the successful phase one launch completed The Shifters project is now moving forwards with the scheduled roadmap of expansion. After receiving their minted Shifter collectors will receive a high resolution 2,000 x 2,000 PX copy of their NFT, which have been lovingly created with great detail and skill.
Owners will be granted entry to some fascinating giveaways including previews of the next drop, Vintage Shifters.
There are plans for an art gallery show of the physical manifestations of the NFT Shifter artwork, and the development of a merchandise store. Then finally the creation of a Shifters ecosystem and metaverse to provide complete interaction for NFT stakeholders.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738103/UK_NFT_Art_Pentagon.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738192/UK_NFT_Art_Vortex.jpg
SOURCE UK NFT Art
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.