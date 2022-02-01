San Diego Habitat Conservancy: Land Trust Accreditation Renewal

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to share with you that the San Diego Habitat Conservancy (SDHC) land trust accreditation with the Land Trust Accreditation Commission (LTAC) has been renewed! Originally accredited in 2016, SDHC applied this past year to renew our accreditation with the LTAC, the national accrediting body for land trusts, in order to demonstrate continued integrity and commitment to practicing effective habitat management. After a rigorous verification process, SDHC has proven that we continue to operate at the highest ethical, legal, financial, conservation, and stewardship standards to ensure lasting stewardship of our conserved lands. The accreditation is a mark of distinction in land conservation that assures the public SDHC meets these national standards of excellence, upholds the public trust, and ensures that our conservation efforts are permanent. There are over 450 accredited land trusts across the country, and we are proud to work within San Diego and the surrounding communities to protect the natural habitats we love.
SDHC, established in 2000, was the first accredited land trust headquartered in San Diego County. Managing 33 open space preserves throughout the San Diego region, SDHC conserves and manages sensitive habitat and species that are unique to our southern California environment. We strive to share our knowledge and appreciation of our natural environment with the regional community, encouraging participation in the stewardship of our region's precious open space and natural resources. The mission of SDHC is to conserve and manage sensitive habitats and species while inspiring land stewardship through education and outreach.
For more information, please go to www.sdhabitat.org or contact Don Scoles at (619) 365-4839, or via email at dons@sdhabitat.org.
SOURCE San Diego Habitat Conservancy (SDHC)
