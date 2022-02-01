iHire Adds Human Resources Services & Consulting to Employer Solutions Portfolio

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire announces the addition of Human Resources Services & Consulting to its employer solutions portfolio. Drawing from more than 20 years of experience in the recruitment space, iHire now delivers fully customized, people-centric HR services designed to help businesses attract and onboard talent, motivate and retain employees, simplify compliance, and streamline processes.
Whether outsourcing individual HR tasks, one-time projects, or their entire HR strategies and operations, companies of all sizes and across industries can save time, strengthen their employer brands, and increase employee engagement by partnering with iHire's team of certified consultants. As a result, clients can grow and promote an organizational culture that aligns workplace best practices with their overall goals.
Specifically, iHire's HR Services & Consulting practice offers recruitment and hiring services (including candidate screening, background investigations, reference checks, and offer letter writing), job description development, compensation strategy guidance, performance management and approvals, employment handbook and policy development, employee training, employee and corporate communications, termination services, and more. Companies can even opt for on-call HR advice and consultation services – ideal for those who don't have a dedicated HR expert on staff.
"No matter a business' size, people are a company's most valuable asset," said Lisa Shuster, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, iHire's Chief People Officer and HR Services and Consulting Practice Leader. "However, employers often don't have the time, resources, or expertise to devote to best managing their workforce. By partnering with us, clients achieve the flexibility to concentrate on their core business functions with the peace of mind that they're receiving top-quality HR support."
To learn more about iHire's HR Services & Consulting, visit: https://go.ihire.com/cfblg.
About iHire
iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work, and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.
Media Contact
Kristina Kelly, iHire, (877) 798-4854, Kristina.Kelly@iHire.com
SOURCE iHire
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
