Flexible Plan Investments launches FPI FundLink with strategies using American Funds

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., (FPI) is a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions for the separately managed account business. Today, FPI announced the launch of FPI FundLink, a program that creates investment portfolios that combine FPI's dynamic, risk-managed investment approach with well-known, traditionally passive, buy-and-hold fund families. The first FPI FundLink offerings use American Funds as the underlying holding universe.
FPI FundLink is designed to add a dynamic and tactical edge to existing core portfolios. FPI's investment approach—which employs rules-based computer models that use tested methodologies to provide consistent, objective, and disciplined buy-and-sell decisions—comes with the following benefits:
- Flexibility to respond quickly to changes in market conditions.
- Strategic diversification among asset classes, investment methodologies, and time lines.
- Multiple levels of risk management to help to mitigate steep losses in bear markets.
- Tools to smooth volatility, helping clients avoid market extremes.
- Methods to take advantage of opportunities for growth that are present in every market environment.
- Low fees.
- The ability to track progress against a custom benchmark tied to investors' suitability profiles.
FPI FundLink delivers three ways to have dynamically risk-managed core portfolios: (1) Alpha Beta Combo, a suitability-based core-and-explore strategy that applies FPI's allocation methodology to both a universe of the top-performing equity and income asset classes of American Funds and FPI's QFC Multi-Strategy Portfolios; (2) Evolution, which aims to invest in the top-performing equity and income asset classes of American Funds in accordance with suitability-based risk profiles; and (3) Classic, which applies FPI's tactical asset-allocation strategy to a universe of American Funds.
"We are excited about this new program, and we anticipate that our advisers and clients will be as well. Using our dynamic, risk-managed investment approach on these traditionally passive portfolios can provide a tactical advantage with smaller drawdowns and additional alpha," says Jerry Wagner, president and founder of Flexible Plan Investments. "The last few years have shown that it's important for investment strategies to be dynamic and flexible."
To learn more, visit https://www.flexibleplan.com/our-solutions/fpi-fundlink/american-funds.
About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.:
Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $2 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of 12/31/2021). FPI is dedicated to preserving and growing wealth through dynamic risk management. FPI is a turnkey asset management program (TAMP), which means advisers can access and combine many risk-managed strategies within a single account. FPI's fee-based separately managed accounts can provide diversified portfolios of actively managed strategies within equity, debt and alternative asset classes on an array of different platforms. FPI also offers an OnTarget Investing tool to help set realistic, custom benchmarks for clients and regularly measure progress. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com.
