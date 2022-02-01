Statement by Minister Hussen on Lunar New Year

This week, Asian communities across Canada are celebrating Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This week, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and other East Asian communities in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Lunar New Year.

This moment is a time of celebration and is marked by festivities like parades, lion dances and fireworks, while families and loved ones share a meal and exchange gifts. It is also a great opportunity for Canadians to celebrate the significant contributions that these communities make to our country. Although the pandemic means these celebrations will have to be done differently, I know that people will still find ways to safely mark the Year of the Tiger.

Symbolizing strength, power, and bravery, the Year of the Tiger highlights just how resilient these communities are and is an example of the values we've seen in the face of anti-Asian racism. Acts of violence, hate and discrimination have no place in Canada. As a country, we must stand united and stop Asian hate in all its forms.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to take the time to learn more about the many communities across our country who help make us who we are. More importantly, I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Lunar New Year. May this Year of the Tiger bring you luck, health and prosperity.

