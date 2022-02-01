Statement by Minister Hussen on Lunar New Year

This week, Asian communities across Canada are celebrating Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This week, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and other East Asian communities in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Lunar New Year.
This moment is a time of celebration and is marked by festivities like parades, lion dances and fireworks, while families and loved ones share a meal and exchange gifts. It is also a great opportunity for Canadians to celebrate the significant contributions that these communities make to our country. Although the pandemic means these celebrations will have to be done differently, I know that people will still find ways to safely mark the Year of the Tiger.
Symbolizing strength, power, and bravery, the Year of the Tiger highlights just how resilient these communities are and is an example of the values we've seen in the face of anti-Asian racism. Acts of violence, hate and discrimination have no place in Canada. As a country, we must stand united and stop Asian hate in all its forms.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to take the time to learn more about the many communities across our country who help make us who we are. More importantly, I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Lunar New Year. May this Year of the Tiger bring you luck, health and prosperity.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.