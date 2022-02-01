Bitcoin of America Working with Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe to Promote Cryptocurrency

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Bitcoin ATM operator, Bitcoin of America, is starting 2022 with a boom. Bitcoin of America has announced their plan to work with Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket's Michael Devoe to promote cryptocurrency. Bitcoin of America is a well-known virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, their customer support makes them the best in the industry. Bitcoin of America currently has 1,500 plus locations in major cities across the US.
Michael Devoe is currently a senior at Georgia Tech, majoring in Business Administration. He is a top-of-the-line shooting guard on the Yellow Jackets. He revealed via Instagram that he would be joining the Bitcoin of America family. Devoe commented on this new partnership mentioning, "I'm super excited and honored to be joining the Bitcoin of America team! I've always been intrigued by the crypto space, and this is the perfect set up since they're my go to crypto exchange."
This is not the first time we have seen Bitcoin of America's involvement in the sports industry. In October of last year, they announced their official entitlement sponsorship of The Chicago Blackhawks Post Game show. Bitcoin of America is hoping that the connection between the sports and cryptocurrency industry will help bring in a new audience.
Devoe is just one of the many athletes that Bitcoin of America is looking to work with when it comes to promoting cryptocurrency. Bitcoin of America is trying to take advantage of their social media platform in order to help integrate cryptocurrency into daily life. They mentioned the importance of providing free opportunities for the public to learn the basics of crypto. Bitcoin of America has already caught the eye of many, by going on air at WGN Radio Chicago to discuss different cryptocurrency topics, such as "how to use a Bitcoin ATM". WGN even added a daily Bitcoin price update sponsored by Bitcoin of America.
Bitcoin of America has been taking action daily and even making adjustments to their services to help close a major learning gap. One of their newer cryptocurrency purchasing options is changing the way customers interact. Their Teller locations offer a face-to-face purchasing experience, which is uncommon. This means that customers can go in and ask questions regarding their purchase. According to Bitcoin of America, all merchants are trained and ready to assist all users.
SOURCE Bitcoin of America
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
