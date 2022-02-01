Private Advisor Group Closes 2021 with Record Recruiting Results

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced that it will close 2021 with a record $3.3 billion in assets under management onboarded through the addition of new independent advisor practices.

Frank Smith, Private Advisor Group's Head of Advisor Growth shared, "the strong recruiting momentum has been propelled by advisors seeking alignment with an experienced and highly reputable leader in the wealth management profession that offers attractive services, greater autonomy, competitive economics, and experienced risk management. The growth to date has been predominantly organic, which speaks volumes to the value of affiliation with Private Advisor Group, including the focus we place on culture and community. We believe these results are confirmation of our trajectory that further strengthens our position for continued growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions." He added, "Our new Head of Business Development, Verne Marble, has contributed to this momentum by elevating our approach to business development and introducing an improved experience for prospective advisors."

While Private Advisor Group continues to attract seasoned financial advisors looking to further expand independent planning and investment services to more investors, other new additions to the Private Advisor Group community encompass a variety of firms seeking to access the benefits of greater scale, improve flexibility in their practice, as well as professionals looking to further pursue their career aspirations within the financial profession. With a multi-dimensional platform, advisors have access to flexible affiliation based on their practice's unique needs and structure. Relationships are in place with six major custodians, to meet the increasing desire for advisors to access a truly national and multi-custodian platform.

Private Advisor Group will continue to recruit financial entrepreneurs nationwide who are seeking to model a practice that favors independence, and those looking to grow smarter and more confidently while expanding upon comprehensive planning services and an emphasis on the end-client experience.

Since its founding, Private Advisor Group has consistently demonstrated an ability to grow successfully and sustainably in the independent financial advisory space. In 2021, it was named to Barron's Top 100 RIA firms and has continually secured a top 10 position since 2019. The firm is comprised of more than 700 financial advisors serving over 115,000 investment accounts nationwide.

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. Managing over $30 billion in assets under management, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies that strive to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, legacy planning and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

