At 7.81% CAGR, 3D Scanner Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1618.5 Million by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, The 3D Scanner Market size reached USD 966.1 Million in 2021. The 3D Scanner market is likely to grow at robust CAGR of 7.81%, and forecasted to reach size of USD 1618.5 Million by 2028 end.

3D scanning is fast becoming a technical backbone for various key sectors including defense, construction, medical, and manufacturing. The technology captures the dynamic 3D print of real world objects, and passes it for assembly to a skilled manufacturer. The application of 3D printing continue to grow as the technology promises tremendous improvements in construction times, costs, and even product, and material enhancements. Such applications are growing in completely unrelated end-sectors including law enforcement, real estate, entertainment, design process, space, virtual tourism, among several others. For example, students from Vancouver iTech preparatory school created a virtual museum with 100 artifacts using the 3D scanning method. Furthermore, Alquist 3D in collaboration with habitat for humanity built a 3D printed home within 22 hours in the US in January, 2022. According to the CEO of the company, 'The home was built on the spot'. Growing demand for cost-effectiveness in manufacturing, and construction, and growing promise of 3D printing remain major drivers of growth for players in the 3D scanner market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1811

3D Scanner Key Companies Analysis:

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

3D Digital Corporation

Creaform, Inc.

Direct Dimensions, Inc.

CyberOptics Corp.

3D Systems, Inc.

ShapeGrabber

Jenoptik

Others

3D Scanners Market: Segment Analysis

Among various end-use industries, inspections, and maintenance remain promising segment for growth for players in the 3D scanners market. On one hand, maintenance and inspection can often be complex, as they are undertaken by third parties. On the other hand, the 3D scanner technology can save tremendous costs, and time in relation to inspection, and maintenance for everyday applications like automotive. The growing complexity in end-use industries, and deliver some key advantages. These include full-vehicle inspections, automobile component inspections, assembly plant setups, and even automotive design and styling. The growing demand for automotive aftermarket and rising demand for electric vehicle remain promising drivers of growth in the 3D scanners market.

By Application:

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Civil & Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Type:

Optical Scanners

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanners

By Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Services:

Reverse Engineering

Quality Inspection

Rapid Prototyping

Face /Body Scanning

3D Scanners Market: Covid-19 Impact

The covid-19 pandemic became a challenge, and also a robust opportunity for adoption of 3D scanners globally. On one hand, the pandemic made manufacturers cautious about new investments, as demand fell for goods and services across the board. On the other hand, as the pandemic subsided, and manufacturers realized the dependence on manual labor; they shifted operations towards automation. Even today, the adoption of automation across industry remains robust, and rising demand for e-commerce, and increased demand for automated warehousing remain key drivers for future growth.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1811

3D Scanners Market: Notable Developments

News: API Launched Its New ISCAN3D 3S Scanner : On October 21 st , 2021; Automated Precision Inc (API), a US-based manufacturer of laser metrology devices, has launched a new version of its iSCAN3D 3D scanner. The third-generation hand-held device comes complete with several upgrades that improve performance and usability, including new laser optics and blue crossed laser lines for rapid metrology-grade 3D scanning. Designed for portability on the shop floor, the iSCAN3D is intended for applications such as prototype inspection, reverse engineering, large body assemblies, flush and gap, mold and die cavities, surface contours, and fixture inspection.

On , 2021; Automated Precision Inc (API), a US-based manufacturer of laser metrology devices, has launched a new version of its iSCAN3D 3D scanner. The third-generation hand-held device comes complete with several upgrades that improve performance and usability, including new laser optics and blue crossed laser lines for rapid metrology-grade 3D scanning. Designed for portability on the shop floor, the iSCAN3D is intended for applications such as prototype inspection, reverse engineering, large body assemblies, flush and gap, mold and die cavities, surface contours, and fixture inspection. Researchers from University of Nebraska have helped with the restoration of Mayan temple, a UNESCO world heritage site. The restoration took the form of 3D scanned LIDAD scans of the temple, situated in the western Honduras . The 3D scanning technology enabled the reserchers to survey conditions deep 30 meters below the temple in order, including previously unreachable places like excavation tunnels, and the nearly impossible to see damage below. The 3D scanning technology may provide the temple with the much needed lease of life, as the construction dates back 1400 years.

have helped with the restoration of Mayan temple, a UNESCO world heritage site. The restoration took the form of 3D scanned LIDAD scans of the temple, situated in the western . The 3D scanning technology enabled the reserchers to survey conditions deep 30 meters below the temple in order, including previously unreachable places like excavation tunnels, and the nearly impossible to see damage below. The 3D scanning technology may provide the temple with the much needed lease of life, as the construction dates back 1400 years. In January, 2022, researchers developed a promising 'ghost imaging' application for expanding the reach of X-ray fluorescence technology. The new method reliant on 3D scanning offers a much faster, high-resolution imaging technique, which is critical to understanding complex chemical composition. The new method can promise various new opportunities for innovation in a wide range of fields including biomedicine, art, industry, material science.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global 3D scanner market attributed to the presence of educational institutions in this region. United States of America is the best country in regard to educational value. In 2021, around 4000 colleges are present in the United States which provides world-class education. Hence the online educational format has generated a need for 3D scanners in North America which in turn has resulted in increased production of 3D scanners. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the global 3D scanner market owing to the increasing investment by key players in this region.

On Special Requirement 3D Scanner Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/d-scanner-market

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Automotive Aftermarket Companies

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162



SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited