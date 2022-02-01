Lightspeed Microscopy, Inc. Rebrands as Alpenglow Biosciences

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed Microscopy, Inc., developers of an innovative end-to-end 3D spatial biology platform, has announced today that the company will begin operating under the name Alpenglow Biosciences, effective immediately. The company's ownership and staff remain unchanged.
CEO, Nicholas Reder, MD, MPH stated "Our rebranding as Alpenglow Biosciences represents the evolution of our company towards using our end-to-end 3D spatial biology technology to partner with drug developers to accelerate timelines, understand mechanisms of action, and shed light on their biology."
The naming was inspired by the alpenglow effect, an optical phenomena that appears as brilliant colors on alpine landscapes at dawn and dusk each day. The name is an analogy to how Alpenglow Biosciences sheds new light on drug development and clinical diagnostics, moving research from conventional 2D slide-based pathology to digital and 3D.
To coincide with this name change, Alpenglow Biosciences (Alpenglow) revealed a new logo and website, www.alpenglowbiosciences.com, reflective of the new brand and visual identity. This news comes on the heels of an earlier announcement of a $4M Series A financing round in June of 2021.
About Alpenglow Biosciences
Founded in 2018, Seattle-based Alpenglow Biosciences Inc. (Formerly Lightspeed Microscopy, Inc.) is a privately held, early-stage company focused on accelerating drug development and improving clinical diagnostics with AI-enabled, 3D imaging technology. Their platform solution provides new pathology insights with greater accuracy by digitizing entire tissues while keeping samples intact for additional analysis. Alpenglow partners with pharmaceutical companies to develop better therapeutics and greater understanding of toxicology, efficacy, and rank ordering of potential candidates using their patented technology. Five of the top 10 pharma companies work with Alpenglow to accelerate development timelines, gain new insights, and improve therapeutic success.
