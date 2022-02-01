DroneUp Appoints Eric Grubman As New Chairman of the Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC, an autonomous drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, today announced the appointment of Eric Grubman, former executive vice president of the National Football League (NFL) and current chairman of SGHC Limited ("SGHC," or "Super Group"), as the company's new chairman of the board. Grubman will bring decades of financial and business operations experience to DroneUp's fast-growing company.
Mr. Grubman has served in various capacities as an advisor and as a senior executive across multiple industries for decades. After serving in the Navy, he began his private-sector career within the Mergers & Acquisitions Department of Goldman, Sachs & Company beginning in 1987. He was elected Partner in 1996 and became co-head of the worldwide Energy & Power Group. He also spearheaded the formation of Goldman's strategic advisory efforts within Professional Sports. In 1999, he became co-President of Constellation Energy Group. After retirement from Constellation, he joined the National Football League in 2004 as Executive Vice President. He became Chairman of On Location Experiences until its sale in 2020. After that, he co-founded and served as chairman of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation until its merger with SGHC Limited in 2022. Mr. Grubman currently serves as Chairman of SGHC.
"Eric is incredibly respected across many business sectors for his tremendous vision, insight, and passion for technology," said Tom Walker, founder and CEO of DroneUp. "We are truly fortunate to have him as our chairman of the board to tap into that well of experience as we continue to innovate and keep the end user's needs at the forefront of every decision."
"I strongly believe in technology's capacity to improve people's lives," Grubman said. "Drone operations have proven to be value-added in advancing safe and reliable options for consumers, patients, and business organizations. I believe DroneUp has the ability to drive a set of worldwide industry standards, enabling a variety of autonomous services, including inter-modal delivery, inspection, and many other everyday needs. It is very exciting for me to join DroneUp and become part of such an innovation."
Additional DroneUp board members include: Thomas Walker, CEO, DroneUp; Thomas R. Ward, EVP E-Commerce, Walmart US; Thomas R. Frantz, Partner, Williams Mullen; and Jerrold L. Miller, CEO, The Miller Group.
About DroneUp
DroneUp is recognized as an automated drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, transforming organizations with drone delivery and drone technology solutions. DroneUp develops SaaS platforms having patented mobile app technology available at the Apple App and Google Play Stores. With technology-driven customers, together they inspire the future of drone services, providing intelligent access to airspace, automation innovation, streamlined process management, operational efficiency, and a commitment to safety.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, DroneUp was founded in 2016 by Tom Walker. DroneUp quickly moved from an American small business start-up to a global leader, receiving a significant investment from the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc. DroneUp, a privately held company, works with more than 20,000 drone pilots to serve its customer portfolio and is dedicated to connecting communities to drone technology globally. For more information: https://www.droneup.com.
Press Contact:
Amy Wiegand
Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications
DroneUp
amy.wiegand@droneup.com
SOURCE DroneUp
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.