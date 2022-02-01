ALLY Energy expands and launches SaaS talent and culture platform and new advisory board

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLY Energy has launched its next-generation software as a service (SaaS) geared at accelerating connections, careers, and skills for the energy transition. ALLY 2.0 represents a significant R&D investment into its membership, recruitment and training academy offering.

"Today's talent and DEI solutions for energy are highly fragmented. With a high demand for energy and the talent to run it, ALLY 2.0 accelerates access to connections, jobs, and skills. It's a focused talent and culture platform where companies, schools, groups, and professionals come together to build the energy workforce of the future, " said Mandy Asberry, Head of Product and Customer Success for ALLY Energy.

Last summer, ALLY announced the acquisition of Denver-based Clean Energy Social. The acquisition enhanced ALLY's platform with more companies and careers at more companies in the energy sector, including solar, wind, oil and gas, power and utilities, biofuels, hydrogen, geothermal, carbon capture, and climate tech. Nearly 2,400 companies are registered on the new platform with a reach to 100,000+ professionals globally.

"The market for a diverse and inclusive energy workforce is a blue ocean we've built since 2014. Last year's acquisition is accelerating our strategy as we are actively raising capital to expand our product, R&D, and team to meet oversubscribed demand from customers and prospects, " said Katie Mehnert. "2022 will be a big year for ALLY."

To help with its capital growth strategy, ALLY has also assembled a diverse advisory board of leaders from energy, technology, venture capital, ESG, and academia. "Human capital is a vital but underappreciated component of the energy transition. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Katie Mehnert and the ALLY team as they work with companies and individuals to accelerate that transition and bring the best intellectual capital and experience to bear across all dimensions of the energy industry," says Adam Quinton, new Advisory Board member.

Bill Davis, Founder Stance Capital

Lori Feldman, Founder The Database Diva

Claire Broido Johnson, Managing Director, University System of Maryland Momentum Fund and former co-founder, Sun Edison

Lee Jourdan, Board Director, PROS Holdings, former Chief Diversity Officer, Chevron

Terrance MacGregor, VP of Engineering at Olive, former Founder of Bytellion

Peggy Montana, Board Director, Kodiak Gas Services and Gibson Energy

Adam Quinton, Board Director, Holy Cross Energy, former Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Christina Sistrunk, former CEO of Aera Energy LLC

"As a co-founder in the early cleantech space, I've almost always been the only woman in the room. I'm very excited to help grow ALLY Energy to ensure that everyone everywhere has access to 21st-century jobs in energy, " says Claire Broido Johnson, former co-founder, Sun Edison and Managing Director, University System of Maryland Momentum Fund.

The team is advised by Marianne Robak, Partner McCathern, PLLC, Tri Nguyen, Founder of Tri Nguyen Law Firm, and Keith Argueta, JAG Argueta CPA.

ALLY Energy is the leading talent and culture platform that accelerates connections, careers, and skills for an equitable energy transition. The software as a service (SaaS) platform connects the energy industry to the right people, jobs, training, and ESG best practices. ALLY is an inaugural member of Greentown Labs Houston, North America's largest incubator and accelerator for climate-focused startups.



