CP and CHEO Foundation continue legacy in Ottawa at the 2022 CP Women's Open

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) today announced that it would again partner with the CHEO Foundation, a pediatric health-care and research centre in Ottawa, as the primary charity partner for the 2022 CP Women's Open, with a goal of raising more than $2.2 million in funding to support the need for vital diagnostic equipment.

In recognition of Heart Month, CP and CHEO Foundation are pleased to hold a month-long public matching fundraising campaign. From Feb. 1 to 28, Canadian Pacific will match all cardiac donations up to a total of $25,000. Visit cheofoundation.com to help make a difference for CHEO's cardiology patients.

"CP is excited to bring the world's best golfers back to Ottawa, and proud to support the CHEO Foundation again in 2022," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "One in every 100 babies born in Canada each year has a congenital heart defect. Through their dedicated work, the specialists at CHEO help children who need cardiac care live their best lives. Funds raised through this campaign will help to upgrade and replace vital diagnostic equipment they rely on."

The CP Has Heart program earned the CP Women's Open recognition from the LPGA Tournament Owners Association, winning the Gold Driver Awards for Best Charity & Community Engagement among all LPGA Tour events in 2017 and 2019. CP has helped raise $13.5 million to support children's heart health in Canada during the nine years of CP's title sponsorship of the CP Women's Open. This year will mark the fourth time since CP became title sponsor (2014) that Ontario has hosted the CP Women's Open, and the second for Ottawa. During those events, more than $5.5 million dollars was raised for children's heart health in London (2014 - $1.3 million), Ottawa (2017 - $2 million) and Toronto (2019 - $2.2 million).

"We are thrilled that the CP Women's Open is coming back to Ottawa this summer," said Barbara Stead-Coyle, President and CEO, CHEO Foundation. "Crucial funds raised through CP Has Heart will help us to upgrade ageing equipment so that CHEO's Cardiology Team can better diagnose and treat heart conditions and abnormalities that affect children and youth in our community. We are looking forward to an exciting event and seeing the positive impact it will have for so many cardiology patients and families."

"I cannot say enough about the incredible work that CP has done through CP Has Heart and their continuous vision to create a lasting legacy in the host community of the CP Women's Open," said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. "CP has been an outstanding partner and it is exciting to welcome the CHEO Foundation back to our National Women's Open Championship. Tournament week at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club will deliver a fantastic showcase of world-class LPGA Tour golf and charitable giving in support of the Foundation."

The 2022 edition of the CP Women's Open will be held August 22-28 and will mark the championship's fifth visit to the nation's capital, as well as the fourth visit to the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Canadian star Brooke Henderson from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont. will be a power draw once again as the ten-time LPGA Tour winner is an honorary member of Ottawa Hunt.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About CHEO

Dedicated to the best life for every child and youth, CHEO is a global leader in pediatric health care and research. Based in Ottawa, CHEO includes a hospital, children's treatment centre, school and research institute, with satellite services located throughout Eastern Ontario. CHEO provides excellence in complex pediatric care, research and education. We are committed to partnering with families and the community to provide exceptional care — where, when and how it's needed. CHEO is a partner of the Kids Come First Health Team, a network of partners working to create a high quality, standardized and coordinated system for pediatric health care that is centred around children, youth and their families. Every year, CHEO helps more than 500,000 children and youth from Eastern Ontario, western Quebec, Nunavut and Northern Ontario.

About the 2022 CP Women's Open

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CP Women's Open from August 22-28, 2022, at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa, Ontario. Through its CP Has Heart program, title sponsor CP will make a substantial donation to the tournament's primary beneficiary, the CHEO Foundation, in support of local pediatric care. The 2022 CP Women's Open is proudly sponsored by CP, Audi, RBC, theScore Bet, Recipe Unlimited, Steam Whistle, Levelwear, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Ace Beverage Group, Matt & Steve's, Journie Rewards, Ottawa Tourism and the Government of Canada. For information visit www.cpwomensopen.com.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing more than 300,000 golfers and 1,400 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

About Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club

With 225 acres of sculpted parkland, just 15 minutes from downtown Ottawa, the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club offers 27 holes of championship golf course that challenges all handicap levels and offers a beautiful and subtle test of golf. An Ottawa landmark since 1908, the Hunt, founded as a hunting club, has hosted many world-class professional and amateur golf tournaments, along with many high-profile Canadian curling events. The golf course, originally designed by Willie Park Jr. in 1920 as a traditional 18-hole course, was expanded to 27 holes in 1959. Within the last 8 years, the Club retained the services of Dr. Michael Hurdzan, the award winning American Golf Course Architect to complete the renovation / modernization of its courses. Today, the three fully integrated "nines" combine Willie Park's traditional style course with the more modern links style. Members also enjoy a world-class range and practice facilities. For more information about the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club please visit www.ottawahuntclub.org or call 613-736-1102.

