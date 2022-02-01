The ColorComm28 Revealed: Celebrating 28 Black Women in Communications Making History & Impact

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, reveals its annual The ColorComm28 list, which features 28 black women in communications who are making history now.

The ColorComm28 recognizes the leadership and impact of executive black women in communications at some of the most respected companies in America and the behind-the-scenes work they've led to influence and transform communities. Many of these women are the first black woman or woman of color to hold their position.

"We are proud to celebrate the leadership and applaud the groundbreaking achievements of the women on The ColorComm28. These women are opening new doors and setting new rules for the next generation of leaders to follow," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc. "The women on the list do the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse," said Wesley Wilson.

The ColorComm28 shares the 28 stories of executive black women in communications and their contributions to the industry, during the 28 days of February, in honor of Black History Month.

