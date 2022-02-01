WALL-SMART Launches New Wall Mounts for Discreet Installations of Sonos Soundbars

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WALL-SMART, the leading manufacturer of innovative mounting hardware that conceals a wide variety of smart devices flush with wall and ceiling surfaces, debuts at IBS 2022, Booth W5779, Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts, a new line of flush wall mounts for Sonos' popular Beam and Arc Soundbars. The mounts enable the soundbars to be recessed within wall surfaces, giving builders, architects, designers, and systems integrators an installation alternative to placing soundbars inside furniture or attaching directly to displays.
WALL-SMART makes the installation of the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars simple for retrofit applications. The wall mounts, which are available in black and white, are covered with an attractive, matching acoustically and IR transparent grille cloth, allowing sound to transmit to the audience unfettered. For convenient and affordable shipping and delivery, the mounts ship as a kit ready to assemble on site. All the materials to build and install the WALL-SMART Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts, as well as detailed instructions and documentation, are included for quick, easy assembly and installation.
"We are thrilled to bring the WALL-SMART Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts to the custom integration and design/build communities. They were developed specifically to provide more options to install Sonos' incredibly popular soundbars into luxury homes to the delight of homeowners," says WALL-SMART Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor. "While these Sonos soundbars are beautiful in their own right, sometimes furniture is not desired or possible underneath the display. For these applications, WALL-SMART Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts deliver a clean, minimalist appearance."
Where to See WALL-SMART
IBS 2022 attendees can see WALL-SMART's Sonos Soundbar Wall Mounts and other home technology concealment solutions at Booth W5779, as well as at the New Product Zone, which features 75 of the most cutting-edge products for the building industry. To learn more about WALL-SMART's complete portfolio of innovative mounting hardware and view instructional installation videos, go to www.wall-smart.com.
About WALL-SMART Ltd.
WALL-SMART is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, WALL-SMART inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation and fast, hassle-free worldwide shipping, positions WALL-SMART as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.
For more information about WALL-SMART, please find and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
WALL-SMART Media Contact:
Katye (McGregor) Bennett, KMB Communications
email: katye@kmbcomm.com
WALL-SMART® is a trademark of WALL-SMART Ltd., registered in the US and the UK. All other products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.
SOURCE WALL-SMART Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.