Indigo Sky Selects OPTX's Casino Data Platform to Enhance Slots, Player Development and Marketing Efforts

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, CIOReview Magazine's Top 10 Gaming Tech Solution Companies of 2021, is proud to announce the addition of Indigo Sky Casino & Resort to its expanding portfolio.
Located in Wyandotte, OK, Indigo Sky Casino & Resort has selected OPTX as its casino data platform of choice for slots, slots artificial intelligence, player development and marketing. "After an extensive search we are thrilled to have found OPTX to efficiently streamline our operations and help us increase profit," said Melanie Heskett, General Manager of Indigo Sky Casino & Resort. "Having a single-piece of software that helps us continue to provide top-notch guest experiences to our players, while also enhancing our internal operations, means our players and team members both win!"
"We are excited to partner with the talented Indigo Sky Casino & Resort team. Indigo Sky Casino & Resort selecting OPTX as their solution for slots, player development and marketing will drive incremental profit through the platform's insights," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO at OPTX. "OPTX is the most comprehensive solution available in the gaming industry and we are committed to staying that way."
OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial Intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.
For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.
ABOUT OPTX:
OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com.
SOURCE OPTX
