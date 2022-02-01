Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) Recognized as Top Workplace USA National Award Winner

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) has joined the ranks of companies such as HubSpot, DoubleTree, and eBay to be awarded the distinction of a National Top Workplace USA 2022. Winners of this coveted award are determined by extensive anonymous employee surveys conducted by the third-party research group, Energage, to rank the best workplaces in the country.
Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) debut on this list as a top workplace after 18 years in business in the Tampa Bay area. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, SFC provides outsourced management, planning, and development services to community sport, recreation, wellness, and event facilities. The firm currently manages 30+ such facilities in 20 different states as represented by the SF Network. The company is comprised of 1,500 experienced facility operators, part-time staff, and subject matter experts in marketing, legal, risk, finance, feasibility, market analysis, and recreation master/strategic planning.
CEO of the Sports Facilities Companies, Jason Clement, says, "We are incredibly proud of the culture, team, and leadership we've built across the country. Serving our mission to improve the health and economic vitality of the communities we serve starts with our people. Together we get to provide safe, healthy places for kids and families to come together around sport, recreation, and physical activity."
SFC is comprised of several firms representing the industry's best in pre-development services (Sports Facilities Advisory), venue planning and procurement services (Sports Facilities Development), professional management services (Sports Facilities Management), and others. SF Network venues host more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact annually.
Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, says, "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
Tami Swanson, SFC Director of Human Resources, said, "Being selected for this award means the world to us because it reflects our team's feelings about the company and culture we've created. As our firms continue to expand, it's our top priority to be a workplace of choice."
Sports Facilities Companies is currently hiring for positions across the SF Network. To join their winning team or to learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com
About The Sports Facilities Companies
The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) provide outsourced management and development services for community sport, recreation, wellness, and event facilities. SFC provides full-service solutions to community leaders, municipalities, convention & visitors bureaus, and developers consisting of master planning, program planning, feasibility, development oversight, construction management, and professional management services. The SF Network consists of more than 30 managed venues and 1500 team members serving more than 25 million annual guests while producing over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, visit www.SportsFacilities.com and www.theSFNetwork.com
PRESS CONTACT
Ashley Whittaker
7274743845
https://www.sportsfacilities.com
SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies
