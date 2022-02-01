LEAD1 Association & Sports Leadership Institute Announces the Return of the 2022 Collegiate Sports Summit

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LEAD1 Association ("LEAD1"), which represents the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision ("FBS"), and the Sports Leadership Institute ("SLI"), which organizes global sports conferences, are excited to announce the return of the Collegiate Sports Summit. Historically held in Santa Monica, CA, this two-day educational symposium will be held April 24-26 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

On Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, LEAD1 and SLI will host an exclusive gathering for NCAA Division I athletic directors with dynamic panels focused on topical collegiate sports industry trends. As a kickoff to the Summit, LEAD1 will host its Spring Athletics Directors Meeting on Monday, April 25. This LEAD1 AD-only session is designed to give members the opportunity to engage with the NCAA Division I Transformation Committee as they develop recommendations on how to better meet the needs of Division I student-athletes.

"After delaying for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're thrilled to kick-off the Collegiate Sport Summit alongside the Sports Leadership Institute," said Tom McMillen, President and CEO of LEAD1. "This meeting will give our members the opportunity to engage on timely issues, as well as face-time with the Division I Transformation Committee as they develop policy recommendations for our future."

"The Sports Leadership Institute is thrilled to bring back the Collegiate Sports Summit in 2022 in partnership with LEAD1," said Ian Gaffney, President of Sports Leadership Institute. "It is an honor and privilege to host this "By ADs, For ADs" forum and enable the opportunity and ecosystem for ADs to candidly — and privately — share best practices, strengthen relationships, and prepare for the future."

For more information about event registration, hotel accommodations, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hannah Dewey (hannah@lead1a.com).

About the LEAD1 Association: LEAD1 represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Key to the LEAD1 mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics, and providing various services to our member schools. For more information, please visit http://www.LEAD1Association.com.

About the Sports Leadership Institute: The Sports Leadership Institute enables unrivaled opportunities for NCAA Division I Athletics Directors and professional sports leaders to share best practices, lessons learned, behind-the-curtain strategies, and discuss the most important issues and challenges in a safe setting.

