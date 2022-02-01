Matthew Healey and Jaemi Taylor Join Allegis Partners' Expanding Global Human Resource Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegis Partners (AP), a global executive search firm, welcomes Matthew Healey and Jaemi Taylor as Managing Directors to its Human Resources (HR) Practice. Matt and Jaemi focus on finding top HR talent for organizations across myriad industries while also elevating their human resources and people operations functions to drive company performance and culture.

"The addition of Matt and Jaemi further strengthens AP's Global HR team as the leading practice of its kind in the industry," said Robert J. Lambert, Allegis Partners' Global Human Resource Practice Leader. "Their extensive executive search backgrounds and deep experience in Human Resources will bolster our already stellar team's knowledge base and geography reach and allow us to continue to provide our clients and candidates with the high-touch level of service to which they have grown accustom."

Matt is rejoining Allegis Partners as a Managing Director in its New York office after four years at Ceruzzi Properties, a $500M real estate development and management company, where he was a member of the management committee and was responsible for a significant corporate transformation. Prior to joining Ceruzzi, Matt was with Allegis Partners for three years, building its HR practice. Previously, he spent nearly eight years with CTPartners, joining the firm as an associate within their Global Private Equity Practice before transitioning to help build the firm's Global HR Practice, where he worked his way up to partner. Matt began his career in 2004 as a recruiter with a boutique executive search firm.

Jaemi Taylor, a Managing Director based in Seattle, has more than 18 years of experience in identifying talented executives for organizations in various industries—including technology, consumer goods, retail, professional services, industrial/manufacturing, pharmaceuticals/healthcare, and not-for-profits—across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and Australia. Before joining Allegis Partners, she spent over three years with ChapmanCG, a specialized global HR search firm. There, she was a Managing Director leading senior executive HR searches for Vice President to CHRO level roles across the globe. Prior to ChapmanCG, Jaemi worked at Robert Half Executive Search and led a broad executive search practice in the Pacific Northwest.

About Allegis Partners

Allegis Partners is a boutique global executive search firm with a focus on identifying top talent for human resources, board of directors, chief executive officers, and other executive and senior management roles across industries. Our high-touch process and deep functional expertise allow our consultants to bring unique insight into each relationship and customize each search within the global market. We excel at identifying diverse candidates with extensive skills and knowledge that meet the specialized needs of our clients. Allegis Partners is backed by the extensive resources of the Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Allegis Partners, visit https://www.allegis-partners.com.

Media Contact

Heather Nielsen, Allegis Partners, 212.201.3966, henielsen@Allegis-Partners.com

SOURCE Allegis Partners